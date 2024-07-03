Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd Summary

Shalimar Agencies Limited was incorporated on 4 June, 1981 as a Public Limited Company obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on 17 June, 1981 in Durga Enclave, Hyderabad. Initially, the Company engaged in the business of trading in shares, bonds and securities.The Company got Equity Shares listed on BSE Limited since 25th May 2016. In 2019, Quebec Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd., (Acquirer) held 60.57% of shareholding in the Company.Quebec Tech Solutions LLP (formerly known as Quebec Tech Solutions Private Limited) was holding 60.57% of shareholding in the Company.



By virtue of takeover of the Company from M/s Quebec Tech Solutions Private Limited by M/s IT Trailblazers Resources Private Limited. M/s IT Trailblazers Resources Private Limited, became the holding Company of the Company in 2021-22. Currently, the Company is engaged in providing a complete range of IT Services and Solutions & in the business of providing outsourcing services for all processes, sub Processes, transactions, activities and all other work performed by business in various industries within India and across the world.



This includes those process or sub processes that are enabled by information technology. It also includes data, voice or video collection and processing, call centre services including in bound and out bound calling services of all kinds, technical support, managed data centre, managed technical Centre, training centre, web support back office, business or financial analysis, scientific analysis, research work and analysis, storage, disaster recovery, accounting, pay roll, inventory management, customer relationship management, enterprises resources planning and to develop software, provide consultancy, software solution and services that are normally offered by the outsourcing business and information technology services providers, the software development houses and application services providers in India and abroad etc.