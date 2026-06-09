SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.38
5.38
5.38
5.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.39
9.04
8.57
8.05
Net Worth
14.77
14.42
13.95
13.43
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.03
0.04
0
Total Liabilities
14.78
14.45
13.99
13.43
Fixed Assets
0.38
0.4
0.43
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.11
4.87
3.58
1.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
7.53
7.15
8.03
10
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.05
7.63
8.6
10.69
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.49
-0.45
-0.55
-0.67
Cash
2.76
2.01
1.9
1.63
Total Assets
14.78
14.45
14
13.43
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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