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SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

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20
(-12.28%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:29:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.38

5.38

5.38

5.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.39

9.04

8.57

8.05

Net Worth

14.77

14.42

13.95

13.43

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.03

0.04

0

Total Liabilities

14.78

14.45

13.99

13.43

Fixed Assets

0.38

0.4

0.43

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.11

4.87

3.58

1.69

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.02

0.06

0.06

Networking Capital

7.53

7.15

8.03

10

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.05

7.63

8.6

10.69

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.49

-0.45

-0.55

-0.67

Cash

2.76

2.01

1.9

1.63

Total Assets

14.78

14.45

14

13.43

S R G Securities : related Articles

No Record Found

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