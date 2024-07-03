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SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd Share Price Live

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20
(-12.28%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20
  • Day's High20
  • 52 Wk High32
  • Prev. Close22.8
  • Day's Low20
  • 52 Wk Low 22.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.8
  • P/E57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.85
  • EPS0.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹20

Prev. Close

₹22.8

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.8

Day's High

₹20

Day's Low

₹20

52 Week's High

₹32

52 Week's Low

₹22.8

Book Value

₹27.85

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.75

P/E

57

EPS

0.4

Divi. Yield

0

SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|07:29 PM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.00%

Non-Promoter- 30.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.38

5.38

5.38

5.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.39

9.04

8.57

8.05

Net Worth

14.77

14.42

13.95

13.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Vinod Kumar Jain

WTD & Executive Director

Sema Jain

Independent Director

Suresh K Porwal

Independent Director

Dilip Kumar Singhvi

Non Executive Director

Richa Bhandari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Chaplot

Registered Office

322 S M Lodha Complex,

Near Shastri Circle,

Rajasthan - 313001

Tel: 91-0294-2561882/2412609

Website: http://www.srgfin.com

Email: srgsecurities@gmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai - 400083

Tel: 91-22-28515644/5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: support@sharexindia.com

Summary

SRG Securities Finance Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), incorporated on 6th March, 1995. The Company started its operations after getting registered with RBI in year 1999. It completed...
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Reports by SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd share price today?

The SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20 today.

What is the Market Cap of SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd is ₹10.75 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd is 57 and 0.82 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd is ₹22.8 and ₹32 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd?

SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.58%, 3 Years at 23.01%, 1 Year at -19.46%, 6 Month at 0.67%, 3 Month at -8.57% and 1 Month at -10.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.99 %

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