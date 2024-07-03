Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹20
Prev. Close₹22.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.8
Day's High₹20
Day's Low₹20
52 Week's High₹32
52 Week's Low₹22.8
Book Value₹27.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.75
P/E57
EPS0.4
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.38
5.38
5.38
5.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.39
9.04
8.57
8.05
Net Worth
14.77
14.42
13.95
13.43
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Vinod Kumar Jain
WTD & Executive Director
Sema Jain
Independent Director
Suresh K Porwal
Independent Director
Dilip Kumar Singhvi
Non Executive Director
Richa Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Chaplot
322 S M Lodha Complex,
Near Shastri Circle,
Rajasthan - 313001
Tel: 91-0294-2561882/2412609
Website: http://www.srgfin.com
Email: srgsecurities@gmail.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai - 400083
Tel: 91-22-28515644/5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: support@sharexindia.com
Summary
SRG Securities Finance Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), incorporated on 6th March, 1995. The Company started its operations after getting registered with RBI in year 1999. It completed...
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Reports by SRG Fingrow Finance Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.