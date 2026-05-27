SRG Fingrow Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31 2026 Audited Financial Results for the Half year and Year ended 31st March 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting for financial results for Half Year and year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27.05.2026)