|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2026
|19 May 2026
|SRG Fingrow Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31 2026 Audited Financial Results for the Half year and Year ended 31st March 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting for financial results for Half Year and year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|25 Mar 2026
|25 Mar 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25.03.2026
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|SRG Fingrow Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial results for half year ended 30-09-2025 Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
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