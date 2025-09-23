AGM 29/09/2025 Corrigendum to the Notice of 30th AGM to be held on 29th Sep 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2025) Outcome of 30th AGM held on Sep 29, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025) Please find attached Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.09.2025)