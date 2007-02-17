Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
443.9
|14.5
|2,73,563.51
|5,533.67
|6.03
|490.19
|33.51
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,767.2
|31.17
|99,455.38
|1,065.59
|0.06
|4,900.71
|209.33
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
85.2
|10.09
|74,906.29
|2,020.13
|1.17
|11,173.14
|38.48
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.05
|0
|24,130.76
|53.39
|0
|218.08
|28.56
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd
BHARATCOAL
41.17
|147.04
|19,172.87
|27.28
|0
|3,282.95
|12.4
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.