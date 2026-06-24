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Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd Share Price Live

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Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd KEY RATIOS

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Turnover(Lac.)

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 Jun, 2026|02:10 PM
Aug-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

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Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

266.25

250.04

219.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

266.25

250.04

219.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.4

0.15

0.19

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

443.9

14.52,73,563.515,533.676.03490.1933.51

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,767.2

31.1799,455.381,065.590.064,900.71209.33

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

85.2

10.0974,906.292,020.131.1711,173.1438.48

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.05

024,130.7653.390218.0828.56

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd

BHARATCOAL

41.17

147.0419,172.8727.2803,282.9512.4

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

NUTHALAPATI VENKATA SAI SHIV PRASAD

WTD & Executive Director

Veera Vikram Nuthalapati

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

NUTHALAPATI RAVI KUMAR

Independent Director

Priya Rao

Independent Director

Velayutham Anburaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shilpa Agarwal

Registered Office

7B 7th Flr Century Plaza,

560-562 Anna Salai,

Tamil Nadu - 600018

Tel: 044 - 2432 3609

Website: http://www.spgeocl.com

Email: cs@spgeocl.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd share price today?

The Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 24 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 24 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 24 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd?

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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