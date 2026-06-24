No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
266.25
250.04
219.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
266.25
250.04
219.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0.15
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
443.9
|14.5
|2,73,563.51
|5,533.67
|6.03
|490.19
|33.51
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,767.2
|31.17
|99,455.38
|1,065.59
|0.06
|4,900.71
|209.33
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
85.2
|10.09
|74,906.29
|2,020.13
|1.17
|11,173.14
|38.48
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.05
|0
|24,130.76
|53.39
|0
|218.08
|28.56
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd
BHARATCOAL
41.17
|147.04
|19,172.87
|27.28
|0
|3,282.95
|12.4
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
NUTHALAPATI VENKATA SAI SHIV PRASAD
WTD & Executive Director
Veera Vikram Nuthalapati
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
NUTHALAPATI RAVI KUMAR
Independent Director
Priya Rao
Independent Director
Velayutham Anburaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpa Agarwal
7B 7th Flr Century Plaza,
560-562 Anna Salai,
Tamil Nadu - 600018
Tel: 044 - 2432 3609
Website: http://www.spgeocl.com
Email: cs@spgeocl.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.