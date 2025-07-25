<dhheadINDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT </dhhead

ON RESTATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF SRI PRIYANKA GEO COMMEX LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS SRI PRIYANKA AGRO ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED)

To,

The Board of Directors,

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Limited,

(Formerly Known as Sri Priyanka Agro Enterprises Private Limited)

7B, 7th Floor, Century Plaza,

560562, Anna Salai,

Chennai 600018

1. We have examined the attached Restated Consolidated Financial information of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Limited (Formerly known as Sri Priyanka Agro Enterprises Private Limited) (the "Company or "issuer Company") and its subsidiaries namely Geo Min Commodities Pte. Limited incorporated on March 2, 2015 and Atlas Resources International incorporated on June 15, 2015 (the Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as the "Group") comprising the Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at March 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023, the Restated Consolidated Statements of Profit & Loss and the Restated Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the years ended March 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively the "Restated Consolidated Financial Information") as approved by the Board of Directors ("the Board") of the Company at their meeting held on July 25, 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering of Equity Shares ("IPO") on Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE").

The Restated Consolidated Financial information has been prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") read with Rules 4 to 6 of the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014 (the "Rules")

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ("ICDR Regulations") and

c. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), Registrar of Companies, Chennai and the Stock exchange in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Consolidated Financial information has been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure 4 to the Restated Consolidated Financial

Information. The responsibilities of the Board of Directors of the Company include designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Consolidated Financial information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined Restated Consolidated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated April 07, 2025 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of Sri Priyanka Geo Commex Limited (the "Issuer Company") on Emerge platform of NSE;

b. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI.

c. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Consolidated Financial Information; and

d. The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

a. Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on March 31, 2025 prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard as prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which has been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 9th July, 2025

b. Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on March 31, 2024 prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard as prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which has been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 17th August, 2024.

c. Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the years ended on March 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 7th September, 2023.

5. The audits for the abovementioned periods were conducted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. Ravi & Raghu, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 005060S). Accordingly, reliance has been placed on the audit reports issued by them on the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company dated 9th July 2025, 16th August 2024 and 07th September

2023 for the period ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 respectively as referred in Paragraph 4 above.

6. There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued as at and for the years ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 which would require adjustments in this Restated Consolidated Financial Information of the Company.

7. We did not audit the financial statements of subsidiaries namely, Geo Min Commodities Pte. Limited and Atlas Resources International whose share of total assets, total revenues, net cash inflows/(outflows) included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Our opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of Geo Min Commodities Pte. Limited and Atlas Resources International is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

Particulars As at March 31, 2025 Amt In Lakhs As at March 31, 2024 Amt In Lakhs As at March 31, 2023 Amt In Lakhs Geo Min Commodities Pte. Limited Total Assets 5,408.83 3,558.24 2,951.52 Total Revenue 22,932.56 20,464.96 15,409.68 Net Cash Inflows/ (Outflows) 416.80 44.21 9.63 Atlas Resources International Total Assets 2,018.13 498.99 120.44 Total Revenue 3,925.54 1,703.99 134.27 Net Cash Inflows/ (Outflows) 43.49 (18.51) 51.75

8. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us (and as per the reliance placed on the audit reports as mentioned above for the respective years), we report that: a. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in respective financial years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/ classifications for all the reporting periods. b. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information do not require any adjustments for the matter(s) giving rise to modifications mentioned in paragraph 6 above. c. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR regulations and the Guidance Note. d. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years to which they relate. e. There was no change in accounting policies, which need to be adjusted in the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. The details of prior period adjustments are given in Annexure 5 of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. 9. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company as at and for the years ended on March 2025, 2024 and 2023 proposed to be included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus.

Annexure Particulars No. 1 Statement of Consolidated Assets & Liabilities as Restated 2 Statement of Consolidated Profit and Loss as Restated 3 Statement of Consolidated Cash Flow as Restated 4 Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to the Restated Consolidated Summary Statements 5 Adjustments made in Restated Consolidated Financial Statements / Regrouping Notes 6 Statement of Share Capital as Restated 7 Statement of Reserves & Surplus as Restated 8 Statement of LongTerm Borrowings as Restated 9 Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities as Restated 10 Statement of LongTerm Provisions as Restated 11 Statement of ShortTerm Borrowings as Restated 12 Statement of Trade Payable as Restated 13 Statement of Other Current Liabilities as Restated 14 Statement of ShortTerm Provisions as Restated 15 Statement of Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets & Depreciation as Restated 16 Statement of LongTerm Loans and Advances as Restated 17 Statement of Inventories as Restated 18 Statement of Trade Receivables as Restated 19 Statement of Cash & Bank Balances as Restated 20 Statement of ShortTerm Loans and Advances as Restated 21 Statement of Other Current Assets as Restated 22 Statement of Revenue from Operations as Restated 23 Statement of Other Income as Restated 24 Statement of Cost of Materials Consumed as Restated 25 Statement of Changes in Inventories of WorkInProgress & Finished Goods as Restated 26 Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses as Restated 27 Statement of Finance Costs as restated 28 Statement of Depreciation & Amortisation Expenses as Restated 29 Statement of Other Expenses as Restated 30 Statement of Summary of Accounting Ratios as Restated 31 Statement of Related Parties Transaction as Restated 32 Statement of Provision for Gratuity as Restated 33 Statement of Contingent Liability as Restated 34 Statement Of Net Assets And Profit/(Loss) Attributable To Owners And Minority Interest 35 Statement of Additional Disclosures with Respect to amendments to schedule III & Segment Reporting as Restated 36 Statement of Capitalization Statement as Restated