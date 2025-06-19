TO THE MEMBERS OF SRIT INDIA LIMITED

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS SRIT INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED)

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SRIT India Limited (Formerly known as SRIT India Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2025, the statement of profit and loss and the Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025 and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MAT TER

Attention is drawn to note no- 2.48 where the company has classified certain trade receivables and trade payables as non-current.

Attention is also drawn to note no- 2.50, which describes that SRIT Enterprises Private Limited and SRIT Healthcare Private Limited, subsidiaries of the Company, was struck off by the Registrar of Companies during the year. Accordingly, the investment amounting to Rs. 1,26,18,134/- has been written off in the books of the Company.

Attention is also drawn to note no 2.46 where the company has created provision for extinguishments of liability against the inter corporate deposit liability.

The company has not ascertained from the suppliers and service providers as to their status as Micro or Small enterprise under the Micro and Small Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006 ("MSMED Act") and disclosures relating to Micro and Small Enterprises in the financial statements as required under section 22 of the MSMED Act and as required under Schedule III to the Act. Consequential impact, if any, on the financial statements is not ascertainable.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of the above matters.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Company?s board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the accompanying standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENT ?S RESPONSIBILIT Y FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of those standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

AUDITOR?S RESPONSIBILIT Y FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable Assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which is to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The balance sheet and the statement of profit and loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations as at March 31, 2025 which would impact its financial position in its financial statement except those mentioned in Note no 2.22.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. The Company is not required to transfer any amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund;

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) entities, including foreign entities, with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) as specified above contain any material mis-statements.

v. As stated in notes to the financial statements

a) There was no dividend which has been proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company has not proposed any dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

ANNE XURE -. A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report to the members of SRIT India Limited (Formerly known as SRIT India Private Limited) of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

(b) The company has a program of physical verification of Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us during the course of the audit, Certain assets were identified no longer usable and having no value. Consequently, the Company has written off these assets, amounting to Rs. 19,39,866/- from the books of accounts.

(c) Based on our verification of books of accounts and the relevant information furnished to us, the company does not hold any immovable property and hence provisions of this para are not applicable to the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) during the year ended March 31, 2025.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, physical verification of inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, in respect of inventories excluding the software related business activities, the coverage and procedure for such physical verification of inventories followed by the management is are reasonable and appropriate and no material discrepancies were noticed in any class of inventories as compared to books of account. In respect of inventory related to software related business activities, the project wise inventory have been identified and recorded accordingly in the books of account.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company: The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, LLPs, or any other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. However, the Company has made an investment of Rs. 1,24,900/- in a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) during the year. Further, an existing investment in a subsidiary company made in earlier years amounting to Rs. 1,26,18,134/- has been written off during the year due to the subsidiary being struck off.

Accordingly, except for the investment mentioned above, the provisions of clause (iii) of the Order relating to the maintenance of register under Section 189 and terms and conditions of loans, repayments, and overdue amounts are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees or securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company in respect of the statutory dues:

(a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, the details of disputed statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of dispute, as under;

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount Due (Indian Rupees in million) Amount Paid (Indian Rupees in million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Service Tax Service Tax Payable- software consultancy charges 25.30 1.87 2007-2012 Commissioner of Central Excise, Bangalore

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers / employees have been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. The provisions of section 177 are not applicable to the Company and accordingly the requirements to report under clause 3(xiii) of the Order insofar as it relates to section 177 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report of the company issued for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core

Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) became applicable to the Company during the financial year 2024–25.

The amount required to be spent by the Company during the year on CSR activities was Rs. 6,01,194/-. The Company did not incur any CSR expenditure during the financial year. However, in accordance with the second proviso to Section 135(5) of the Act, the Company has transferred the entire unspent amount to the PM CARES Fund on 16th June 2025, subsequent to the end of the financial year.

Accordingly, no amount remained unspent as at the date of this report, and the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

ANNE XURE Rs. B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR ?S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SRIT India Limited (Formerly known as SRIT India Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENT ?S RESPONSIBILIT Y FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITOR?S RESPONSIBILIT Y

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Sethia Prabhad Hegde & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 013367S

Syam Prabhad

Partner

Membership No.: 222411

Bangalore

Date: 19/06/2025

UDIN: 25222411BMLYTI7207