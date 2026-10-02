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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.23
26.95
26.95
26.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.37
47.59
26.98
-11.64
Net Worth
83.6
74.54
53.93
15.31
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
450
389.35
271.09
151.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
450
389.35
271.09
151.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.54
11.16
11.13
11.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,079.3
|13.97
|7,52,308.94
|13,642
|5.29
|59,553
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,035
|13.49
|4,20,031.63
|7,249
|4.63
|39,957
|193.82
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,246
|18.58
|3,38,122.67
|7,025
|4.34
|14,337
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
159.5
|13.98
|1,57,988.67
|2,865.7
|7.3
|18,418.2
|64.17
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,539
|37.77
|1,50,846.48
|1,137.9
|3.31
|13,218.6
|221.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
P N C Menon
Managing Director & CED
Madhu Nambiar
Company Secretary
Manish Shroff
Additional Director
Vakkiyl Prasaktha Nambiar
Srit House 113/1B ITPL Main Rd,
Kundalahalli,
Karnataka - 560037
Tel: +91-80419 51999
Website: http://www.sritindia.com
Email: cs.nidhi@sritindia.com
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Summary
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Reports by SRIT India Ltd
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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