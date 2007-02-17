SRIT India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.23
26.95
26.95
26.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.37
47.59
26.98
-11.64
Net Worth
83.6
74.54
53.93
15.31
Minority Interest
Debt
50.8
22.75
14.24
69.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
134.4
97.29
68.17
85.08
Fixed Assets
40.03
23.45
11.97
34.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
1.27
1.31
1.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.94
0.45
0.46
4.19
Networking Capital
78.22
48.79
52.66
44.22
Inventories
65.41
36.58
29.42
17.42
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
293.51
316.62
285.32
274.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
64.94
31.5
28.18
26.31
Sundry Creditors
-282.56
-289.3
-262.07
-251.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-63.08
-46.61
-28.19
-22.54
Cash
15.19
23.34
1.78
0.39
Total Assets
134.4
97.3
68.18
85.08
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.