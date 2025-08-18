|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Sep 2025
|4 Aug 2025
|Fixed the date of 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 3.00 PM(IST) and approved the draft Notice of 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Notice of the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the FY 2024-25 to be held on Friday, 12th September 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.08.2025) Proceedings of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.09.2025) Scrutinizer Report for the 13th Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 13/09/2025)
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