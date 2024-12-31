Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹154.09
Prev. Close₹154.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.29
Day's High₹154.09
Day's Low₹154.09
52 Week's High₹203.95
52 Week's Low₹104.56
Book Value₹31.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,073.97
P/E74.54
EPS2.06
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
199.49
18.16
15.78
15.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
396.41
315.61
98.4
45.42
Net Worth
595.9
333.77
114.18
60.72
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
774.1
613.66
543.67
497.59
240.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
774.1
613.66
543.67
497.59
240.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.99
12.31
6.01
2.49
1.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
5,610.5
|65.64
|1,55,452.37
|650.12
|1.18
|2,963.2
|284.91
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,056.1
|69.97
|59,106.18
|283.52
|0.11
|2,144.58
|309.32
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
1,817.7
|92.52
|50,604.63
|205.1
|0.47
|4,096.29
|125.38
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
1,346.6
|42.23
|35,442.91
|231.91
|0.37
|2,270.45
|195.39
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
KIRLOSENG
1,854
|58.21
|26,988.33
|111.1
|0.24
|1,534.71
|230.74
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Director
Sambasiva Rao Gollapudi
Managing Director
KANDULA NAGESWAR RAO
Executive Director
KANDULA KRISHNA VENI
Executive Director
Venkata Mohana Rao Katragadda
Executive Director
Kandula Ramakrishna
Independent Director
Sudhakara Reddy Siddareddy
Executive Director
Yasuyuki Ikeda
Independent Director
Radhika Nannapaneni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kallam Hima Priya
Non Executive Director
Venkata Siva Prasad Katragadda
Independent Director
Uma Maheswara Rao Kancherla
D.12 Phase-1 IDA Jeedimetla,
Telangana - 500055
Tel: +040 3518 2204
Website: http://www.standardglr.com
Email: corporate@standardglr.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited was incorporated as Standard Glass Lining Technology Private Limited at Hyderabad, dated September 6, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Prades...
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Reports by Standard Engineering Technology Ltd
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+91 9892691696
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