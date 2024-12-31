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Standard Engineering Technology Ltd Share Price Live

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154.09
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:50 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open154.09
  • Day's High154.09
  • 52 Wk High203.95
  • Prev. Close154.09
  • Day's Low154.09
  • 52 Wk Low 104.56
  • Turnover (lac)1.29
  • P/E74.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.93
  • EPS2.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,073.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Standard Engineering Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

₹154.09

Prev. Close

₹154.09

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.29

Day's High

₹154.09

Day's Low

₹154.09

52 Week's High

₹203.95

52 Week's Low

₹104.56

Book Value

₹31.93

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,073.97

P/E

74.54

EPS

2.06

Divi. Yield

0

Standard Engineering Technology Ltd Corporate Action

4 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Aug, 2025

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4 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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4 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Standard Engineering Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Standard Engineering Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:41 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.47%

Non-Promoter- 2.77%

Institutions: 2.77%

Non-Institutions: 36.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Standard Engineering Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

199.49

18.16

15.78

15.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

396.41

315.61

98.4

45.42

Net Worth

595.9

333.77

114.18

60.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

774.1

613.66

543.67

497.59

240.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

774.1

613.66

543.67

497.59

240.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.99

12.31

6.01

2.49

1.32

Standard Engineering Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

5,610.5

65.641,55,452.37650.121.182,963.2284.91

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,056.1

69.9759,106.18283.520.112,144.58309.32

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

APLAPOLLO

1,817.7

92.5250,604.63205.10.474,096.29125.38

Welspun Corp Ltd

WELCORP

1,346.6

42.2335,442.91231.910.372,270.45195.39

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

KIRLOSENG

1,854

58.2126,988.33111.10.241,534.71230.74

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Standard Engineering Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Director

Sambasiva Rao Gollapudi

Managing Director

KANDULA NAGESWAR RAO

Executive Director

KANDULA KRISHNA VENI

Executive Director

Venkata Mohana Rao Katragadda

Executive Director

Kandula Ramakrishna

Independent Director

Sudhakara Reddy Siddareddy

Executive Director

Yasuyuki Ikeda

Independent Director

Radhika Nannapaneni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kallam Hima Priya

Non Executive Director

Venkata Siva Prasad Katragadda

Independent Director

Uma Maheswara Rao Kancherla

Registered Office

D.12 Phase-1 IDA Jeedimetla,

Telangana - 500055

Tel: +040 3518 2204

Website: http://www.standardglr.com

Email: corporate@standardglr.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited was incorporated as Standard Glass Lining Technology Private Limited at Hyderabad, dated September 6, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Prades...
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Reports by Standard Engineering Technology Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Standard Engineering Technology Ltd share price today?

The Standard Engineering Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹154.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Engineering Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Standard Engineering Technology Ltd is ₹3073.97 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Standard Engineering Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Standard Engineering Technology Ltd is 74.54 and 4.80 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Standard Engineering Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Standard Engineering Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Standard Engineering Technology Ltd is ₹104.56 and ₹203.95 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Standard Engineering Technology Ltd?

Standard Engineering Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.06%, 6 Month at 2.91%, 3 Month at 30.50% and 1 Month at 10.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Standard Engineering Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Standard Engineering Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.47 %
Institutions - 2.78 %
Public - 36.75 %

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