To

The Members of

Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the “standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Key Audit Matters How the Key Audit Matters was addressed in our audit 1 Revenue recognition on contracts with customer 1)Our audit procedures in respect of this area included: 1)The Company generates its revenue from contracts with customers when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to rebates and trade discounts by comparing with the applicable accounting standard Ind AS 115 (“Revenue from Contracts with Customers”); Revenue is recognised to the extent that it is probable that economic benefits will flow to the company and the revenue can be reliably measured regardless of when the payment is being made. Evaluated the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of the relevant key controls with respect to revenue recognition including general information and technology control environment, key IT application controls over recognition of revenue. The Company considers revenue as a key performance measure which could create an incentive for overstatement revenue. Owing to the varied terms of contracts with customers, there is a risk of revenue being recognized before control is transferred. Based on above, revenue recognition has been considered as a key audit matter for the current years audit. Performed substantive testing including analytical procedures on selected samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents including contracts, invoices, goods dispatch notes, shipping documents and customer receipts, wherever applicable. On a sample basis, performed balance confirmation alternative procedures, where required, for the customers balance outstanding as on March 31, 2025. Tested a select sample of revenue transactions recorded before the financial year end date to determine whether the revenue has been recognised in the appropriate financialyear and in accordance with the applicable contractual terms with the relevant customer.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financialstatements under the provisions of the Act and theRulesthereunder,andwehavefulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. statements give the information required by the

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the ?Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Management report, Chairmans statement, Directors report, etc. is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financialstatements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are atements. st required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the Management report, Chairmans statement, Directors report, etc. if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financialposition, financialperformance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the eporting Companysfinancial process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about statementsdoesnot whether the standalone financial are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial

We give in “Annexure A” a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure C”.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“UltimateBeneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the UltimateBeneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“UltimateBeneficiaries”)or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the UltimateBeneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts during the year ended March 31, 2025, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, and the same has been enabled and operated through out the year for all relevant transactions in the accounting softwares. Further, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W Mukesh Kumar Pugalia Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership No. 221387 Date: May 23, 2025 UDIN: 25221387BMIARY2358

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide including a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. whether due We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of with reference to standalone financial most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants doubt on the ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W Mukesh Kumar Pugalia Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership No. 221387 Date: May 23, 2025 UDIN: 25221387BMIARY2358

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited for the year ended March 31, 2025

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report] i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

B. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the immovable property as mentioned below.

Sr. No. Description of Property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company (also indicate if in dispute) 1 Land H802.81 TSIIC No Since Pursuant to the terms and conditions of Lakhs Limited FY 2022-23 the Agreement to sell, the registration of the land in the name of the company would be made once the facility commences commercial operations.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii (a) The inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the verificationis reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on physical frequency, coverage and procedure of such to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory. verification

(b) During the year the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H5 crores in aggregate from Banks / financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, quarterly returns / statements filed with such Banks/ ar in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. financialinstitutions

iii (a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee, and provided security to other entities.

A. The details of such loans, advances, guarantee or security to subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates are as follows:

Amounts H Lakhs

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries 14,100.00 7,314.29 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 2,526.50 7,521.71

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and the terms and conditions in relation to grant of loans, investments made, guarantees provided and securities given are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated, and the borrowers have been regular in the repayment of the principal and payment of interest.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loans granted to Company.

(e) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loans or advances in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has granted loans/advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are as follows:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand - - 207.42 Total - - 207.42 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total - 1.63% loans -

iv According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made.

v According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31, 2025, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products/ services. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, institution employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited by the Company with appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues relating to goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, money raised by way of initial public offer during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised and there were no delays or default regarding application as explained in note 46. Further, the Company has not raised any monies by way of further public offer (including debt instruments).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made private placement of shares during the year and the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act have been complied with. The amount raised has been used for the purposes for which the same was raised.

xi (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where of the Company, we report applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit.

xv According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company (as part of its group). Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial preceding financial year. stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 41 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Act or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with schedule VII to the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not statements, our applicable to the Company.

xxi The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W Mukesh Kumar Pugalia Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership No. 221387 Date: May 23, 2025 UDIN: 25221387BMIARY2358

Annexure C to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of standard Glass Lining Technology Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Standard Technology Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with controls with reference to standalone financialstatements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on controls with the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal based on the internal control with reference financial to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancialcontrols that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the

Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit Glass Lining to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalonefinancialstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone of its business, including adherence financial statements for external purposes with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financialcontrol with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures information, as required that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financialstatements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.