Standard Engineering Technology Ltd Summary

Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited was incorporated as Standard Glass Lining Technology Private Limited at Hyderabad, dated September 6, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the name was changed to Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated, June 17, 2022, was issued by the RoC. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of glass lined reactors, receivers and storage tanks and is specialised in providing the turnkey solutions for the pharmaceutical industry sector.The Company acquired the Glass Lining Division in 2013.



It sold 100 glass lined reactors in 2014. Further, the Company supplied stainless steel glass lined reactor to Natco Pharma Limited in 2016. In 2019, it supplied finished construction of new facility of glass lining equipment at SGL Unit.



S2 Engineering Industry Private Limited was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2021. The Company is one of the top five specialised engineering equipment manufacturer for pharmaceutical and chemical sectors in India. It is also one of Indias top three manufacturers of glass-lined, stainless steel, and nickel alloy based specialised engineering equipment.



Their engineered solutions are used in processes across pharmaceutical, chemical, food and beverage, biotechnology and fertilizer sectors. It also provide turnkey automated equipment solutions, optimising processes like vacuum distillation, solvent recovery and gas dispersion.The Company acquired the business of Hyderabad-based C.P.K. Engineers Private Limited in 2024.



The Company launched IPO raising funds aggregating Rs 410.05 Cr by issuing 29,289,367 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, comprising a fresh issue of 15,000,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs 210 Cr and offer for sale of 14,289,367 equity shares aggregating to Rs 200.05 Cr in January, 2025. In FY 2025, Company launched Glass Lined Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers. It commenced operations in a newly commissioned S2 Unit 5 for manufacturing stainless steel and nickel alloy based equipment.



Further, Standard Engineering Inc. has been formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 5 June, 2025.