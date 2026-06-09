To the Members of

Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited

Your directors are pleased to present the 13th Annual Report on the business of the Company and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

1. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Amount in Rs. Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars Year ended 31.03.2025 Year ended * 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2025 Year ended * 31.03.2024 Revenue from operations 19,631.32 20,946.73 61,366.13 54,366.88 Other Income 1,826.79 765.98 1,231.26 601.20 Total Income 21,458.11 21,712.71 62,597.39 54,968.08 Profit before depreciation, Finance Costs, 4,867.24 4,420.26 11,972.80 10,091.85 exceptional items and Tax Less: Depreciation and Amortisation 534.38 499.70 1,106.85 932.78 Less: Finance Costs 608.94 473.77 1,511.71 1,178.97 Less: Exceptional items 0 0 0 0 Profit before Tax 3,723.92 3,446.79 9,354.24 7,980.10 Less: Taxes Current Tax 838.69 820.20 2,419.34 1,978.21 Deferred Tax 20.62 (11.49) 70.19 0.81 Profit/(Loss) for the Year (1) 2,864.61 2,638.08 6,864.71 6,001.08 Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (2) (1.71) 0.85 1.28 3.93 Total (1+2) 2,862.90 2,636.37 6,870.05 6,005.08 Earnings per Share (EPS in Rupees) Basic 1.54 1.59 3.47 3.52 Diluted 1.54 1.59 3.47 3.52

*Previous years figures are restated, regrouped, rearranged and recast, wherever considered necessary.

2. Review of Business Operations, State of Companys Affairs:

Your Company achieved standalone sales turnover After of H19,631.32 lakhs as against H20,946.73 lakhs during the previous year and Profit After Tax of H2,864.61 lakhs as against H2,638.08 lakhs during the previous year.

With regard to the consolidated sales turnover of H61,366.13 Lakhs against H54,366.88 lakhs during the previous ProfitAfter Tax ofyear and H6,864.71 Lakhs against H6,001.08 lakhs during the previous year.

This positive growth in consolidated financial highlights the Companys continued focus on operational excellence, strategic expansion, and value creation across its business segments.

Total Consolidated Income during the financial year was H62,600 Lakhs which was up by 13.9% YoY as compared to previous Financial Year

EBITDA was H12,000 Lakhs up by 18.6% YoY; EBITDA margin improved to 19.1%

Profit Before Tax (PBT) wasH9,400 Lakhs up 17.2% YoY

(PAT) was Profit H6,900 Lakhs up 14.4% YoY; PAT margin improved to 11%

Management Discussion & Analysis

Various business aspects including market conditions, business opportunities, challenges etc. have been discussed at length in the Managements Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), which forms part of this Annual Report.

3. Change in the Nature of Business, if Any

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

4. Transfer to Reserves

During the year the net profit ofH2,864.61 Lakhs was transferred to reserves.

Further, an amount of H16,347.11 Lakhs was utilized for the issuance of Bonus shares from the Securities Premium Account of the Company.

Also, pursuant to issue of shares of the Company through Initial Public Offer, an amount of H23,214.28 Lakhs was credited to Securities Premium Account.

5. Dividend

The Company has not declared any dividend during the year under review.

6. Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable as the company has not declared any dividend.

7. Share Capital:

Increase of Authorised Share Capital:

The Company has altered its Memorandum of Association (MOA) by increasing its Authorised Share Capital from H189,00,00,000 to H216,00,00,000 in its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 1st June 2024.

Bonus Issue:

During the period under review, the Company has issued and allotted 16,34,71,068 Bonus shares in the ratio of 1:9 aggregating to H163,27,10,680 on 3rd June,2024, to all the existing shareholders of the company.

Pre-IPO Placement:

The Board of Directors and Shareholders of the Company has approved the Offer and issuance of 28,57,142 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of H10/- each through a resolution dated 29th November 2024 through private placement cum preferential basis to Amansa Investments Limited, Mauritius. The Board of Directors, through resolution dated 16th December 2024 had allotted 28,57,142 equity shares of face value H10/- each at a premium of H130/- per share aggregating to H4,000.00 Lakhs.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

During the year under review, the Company has completed the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 2,92,89,367 Equity Shares comprising 1,42,89,367 shares by selling shareholders and a fresh issue of 1,50,00,000 equity shares of aggregating of H41,005.11 Lakhs. The Public Issue was open for subscription from 6th January 2025 to 8th January 2025. Pursuant to the IPO, 1,50,00,000 equity shares were offered and allotted to the public at a price of H140/- per equity share on 9th January 2025 under various Categories. The Equity shares of the Company were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (“BSE”) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”) on 13th January 2025.

Details of Authorized Share Capital: Authorized share capital of the company as on March 31, 2025, was H216,00,00,000/- comprising of 21,60,00,000 Equity Shares of H10/- each.

Details of Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital: The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up share capital of the company as on March 31, 2025, was H1,99,49,16,620/- comprising of 19,94,91,662 Equity Shares of H10/- each.

Buy Back of Securities: The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

Sweat Equity: The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review.

Employees Stock Option Plan: The Company has in place “Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024” approved by its shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 22nd July 2024. However, no grants to any employee have been made during the period under review. Policy related website link. https://www.standardglr.com/29 Final ESOP

8. Material Changes and Commitment affecting the financial position of the company occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate and the date of the report

There are no material changes and commitments have occurred after the close of the year till the date of this Report, which affect the financial the Company.

9. Utilization of IPO Proceeds and Monitoring Agency Report:

The Company hereby confirms that during the period under review, the proceeds raised from the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") have been utilized in accordance with the objects as stated in the Red Herring Prospectus, without any deviation or variation, in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 32(6) of the Listing Regulations.

In furtherance of the above, and in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 41 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Company has appointed ICRA Limited as the Monitoring Agency to monitor the utilization of IPO proceeds. The Monitoring Agency has issued its monitoring reports from time to time, as required under the applicable laws.

The statement(s) of utilization of IPO proceeds and the monitoring reports received from the Monitoring Agency have been reviewed and noted by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant thereto, the Company has submitted the requisite disclosures under Regulation 32(6) of the Listing Regulations to both the stock exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed, within the prescribed timelines.

The following is the status of Utilization of IPO proceeds as on 31st March 2025

Objects of the issue as per the Prospectus Amount to be utilized Utilisation upto 31.03.2025 Unutilised amount as at 31.03.2025 Towards funding of Capital expenditure of Company 1,000.00 70.40 929.60 Towards repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of all or a 13,000.00 13,000.00 - portion of certain outstanding borrowings Towards funding of capital expenditure requirements in S2 3,000.00 - 3,000.00 Engineering Industry Private Limited Towards in organic growth through strategic investments and/or 2,000.00 - 2,000.00 acquisitions Towards general corporate purposes 4,224.50 - 4,224.50 Total 23,224.50 13,070.40 10,154.10

10. Deposits

The Company has not accepted any Deposits during the financial year.

11. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

The following are the Subsidiary Companies of Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited.

Name of the Company Nature of Relationship Percentage Holding S2 Engineering Industry Private Limited Wholly Owned Subsidiary 100% Standard Engineering Solutions Private Limited Wholly Owned Subsidiary 100% Standard Flora Private Limited Subsidiary Company 51% CPK Engineers Equipment Private Limited Subsidiary Company 51%

As per Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 the consolidated financial statements and its Subsidiary prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards forms part of this Annual Report. Further, a statement containing salient features of the financial in the prescribed Form in AOC-1 is attached as “Annexure-I” to the Directors Report.

Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the requirements of applicable Accounting Standards and the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

Further, as required under regulation 16(1)(c) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has in place a Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries.The Policy can be accessed at https://www.standardglr.com/10 Policy for material subsidiaries

Further, Standard Engineering Inc. has been formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, the registered office of which is situated at 6650 Rivers Ave. STE 100 CHARLESTON COUNTY Charleston, South Carolina 29406, the USA with effect from 5 th June 2025.

Except as stated above the Company does not have any other Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Companies.

12. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or of Investments made under Section 186 of the the Company Companies Act, 2013

Pursuant to Section 186 of Companies Act, 2013, the disclosure on particulars relating to loans, advances, statements of our subsidiaries guarantees and investments are provided as part of the financialstatements.

13. Particulars of contracts or arrangements made with related parties

In accordance with Section 134(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company with the Related Parties referred to in Section.188(1) of the Act, have been provided in Form AOC-2 and attached the same as Annexure-II.

Further, as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, a policy on dealing with related party transactions is in place and can be viewed on the website of the Company i.e, https://www. standardglr.com/09 Policy on Material Related Party Transaction

14. Annual Return

As required pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), a copy of the Annual Return of the Company shall be placed on the Website of the Company at www.standardglr.com/ investors

15. Details of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

The Company has Nine (9) Directors comprising Four (4) Executive Directors and Five (5) Non-Executive Directors out of which Three (3) are Independent Directors.

A. Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

The following changes have occurred during the Financial Year under review:

S. No Name of the Director Nature of Change Effective Date 1. Mr. Venkata Siva Prasad Katragadda Resignation as an Executive Director 6th May 2024 *Appointment as an Additional Non-Executive and 4th August 2025 Non-Independent Director 2. Mr. Sambasiva Rao Gollapudi Appointment as an Independent Director and 29th May 2024 Chairman 3. Mrs. Radhika Nannapaneni Appointment as an Independent Woman Director 29th May 2024 4. Mr. Sudhakara Reddy Siddareddy Continuation as Non-Executive Independent 01st August, 2024 Director after attaining 75 years of age 5. Mr. Kandula Ramakrishna Change in Designation from Non-Executive Director 29th May 2024 to Executive Director 6. Mr. Ramakrishna Sunkavilli Resignation as Independent Director 5th July 2024 7. Mrs. Kandula Krishna Veni Re- appointment as Executive Directors for a 6th July 2024 8. Mr. Venkata Mohana Rao Katragadda period of 5 Years 9. Mr. Kandula Ramakrishna 10. Mrs. Kallam Hima Priya Appointment as Compliance Officer 29th May 2024

*Mr. Venkata Siva Prasad Katragadda (DIN:06606739), who was appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company with effective from August 04, 2025, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, as an additional director under Section 161(1) of the Act, whos appointment is subject to the approval of the members in the 13th AGM.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 2(51) and Section 203 of the Act, the following named persons are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on 31st March 2025.

S. No Name of the Key Managerial Personnel Designation 1. Mr. Nageswara Rao Kandula Managing Director 2. Mr. Venkata Mohana Rao Katragadda Executive Director 3. Mr. Kandula Ramakrishna Executive Director 4. Mrs. Kandula Krishna Veni Executive Director 5. Mrs. Hima Priya Kallam Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 6. Mr. Anjaneyulu Pathuri Chief Financial Officer

B. Statement on Declaration by the Independent Directors:

The Company has received declarations from all Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of Section 149 (6) of the Act read with the Schedule and Rules issued there under as well as Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations (including any statutory modification(s) or reenactment(s) thereof for the time being in force). There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

Further, all Independent Directors of the Company have registered their names in the Independent Directors Data bank.

The Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Act.

C. Formal Annual Evaluation of Board, its Committees and Directors including Independent Directors:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and the Companys Nomination and Remuneration Policy, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (“NRC”) in conjunction with the Board undertook a comprehensive annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, its various Committees, and individual Directors. This evaluation was carried out through a structured process incorporating both individual and collective feedback from all Directors.

In a parallel exercise, the Independent Directors conducted annual review of the performance of the Chairperson, the non-independent Directors, and the Board as a whole, in accordance with the statutory framework and best governance practices.

Evaluation questionnaires, encompassing a well-defined set of qualitative and quantitative criteria to assess the effectiveness of the Board, its committees, individual Directors, and the Chairperson, were disseminated to all members of the Board.

Directors were requested to provide candid feedback based on their assessment of the functioning, composition, and dynamics of the Board and its constituents during the Financial Year 2024 25.

The responses received reflected a high degree of engagement and consensus on the overall efficacy of the Boards operations. The Directors expressed t care hastheir satisfaction with the robustness and transparency of the evaluation process, acknowledging its contribution towards reinforcing a culture of continuous improvement, strategic alignment, and enhanced governance.

D. Familiarisation Programme for Independent Directors

In compliance with the requirements of Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has put in place a Familiarisation Programme for the Independent Directors to familiarise them with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The details of the Familiarisation Programme imparted to Independent Directors are available on the Companys official website athttps://www.standardglr. ectively. com/11 Policy on familiarization programme for independent directors

E. Opinion of the Board:

The Board is of the opinion that all the independent directors appointed during the year meet the criteria of independence and the Board is satisfied about their integrity, expertise and experience (including proficiency).

16. Board of Directors, Meetings and its Committees

During the year under review, eighteen (18) board meetings were held.

The details of meetings held and Directors attendance, training and familiarisation programme and Annual Board Evaluation process for Directors, policy on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive independence of Director, and also remuneration for key managerial personnel and other employees, composition of Audit Committee, establishment of Vigil Mechanism for Directors and employees, Policy on Directors Remuneration, form a part of the Corporate Governance Report of this Annual Report.

17. Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm:

(a) that in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financialyear ended 31 st March, 2025, the applicable accounting standards and Schedule III of Companies Act, 2013 had been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

(b) that such accounting policies have been selected and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the Profit of the Company for that period;

taken by (c) thatproperand them for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) that the Annual Accounts have been prepared by them on a going concern basis;

(e) That they have laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) That they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating

18. Auditors a. Statutory Auditors

M/s. MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration Number: 105047W) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a term of 4 (four) consecutive years from the conclusion of the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 30th September 2022 until the conclusion of the 14th Annual

General Meeting (AGM) to be held in the year 2026.

b. Secretarial Auditors and Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has re-appointed M/s. RPR & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Secretarial Audit Report issued in Form MR-3 is in Annexure-III-A to this Report. There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks in the Secretarial Audit Report.

Further, as per Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 23rd May 2025, has approved the appointment of M/s. RPR & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors for a period of 5 years starting from Financial Year 2025-26 till the end of Financial Year 2029-30. The Matter is subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

c. Cost Records and Auditors:

As per the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendments Rules, 2014, the Company is required to maintain the cost records in respect of its business and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained.

Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 23rd May 2025, has re-appointed M/s. G K & Associates, Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26. As required by the Act, the remuneration of the Cost Auditors has to be ratified by the Members and accordingly the resolution relating to the Cost Auditors is being placed before the Members for their ratification th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

d. Internal Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 23rd May 2025, has re-appointed M/s. KY & CO., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 016381S) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26 to encompasses a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluating and improving the adequacy and effectiveness of risk management, control and governance processes and the quality of performance in carrying out assigned responsibilities. The purpose is to provide reasonable assurance that these processes are functioning as intended and will enable the objectives and goals to be met and to provide recommendations for improving the operations of the office in terms of both efficient

19. Explanation or Comments on Qualifications, Reservations or Adverse Remarks or Disclaimers Made by the Auditors in their Reports

The Reports given by M/s. MSKA & Associates on the statements of the Company for the year ended financial 31st March 2025 forms part of the Annual Report and the Report doesnt contain any qualifications or remarks The notes to the accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments from the Board of Directors.

20. Details in Respect of Frauds Reported by Auditors Under Section 143 (12) other than those which are Reportable to the Central Government

There are no frauds as reported by the statutory auditors under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 along with rules made there-under other than those which are reportable to the Central Government.

21. Secretarial Standards

The Company is in compliance with all applicable mandatory secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

22. Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators/ courts/ tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/ Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

23. Disclosure of Employee Particulars

The statement containing particulars of appointment and remuneration of managerial personnel and employees as required under Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is attached as “Annexure IV” and forms part of this Report.

24. Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption & Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The information required under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is appended hereto as “Annexure VI” and forms part of this Report.

25. Adequacy of internal financialcontrols with reference to the Financial Statements

The Company has adequate internal financialcontrols . commensurating with its size and nature of its business.

The Board has reviewed internal financial the Company with reference to the Financial Statements of the Company and the Audit Committee monitors the same in consultation with Internal Auditors of the Company.

26. Risk Management Policy

Your Company had formulated a risk management policy for dealing with different kinds of risks that it faces in the day-to-day operations of the Company.

Risk Management Policy of the company outlines different kinds of risks and risk mitigating measures to be adopted by the Board.

The Company has adequate internal financial control systems and procedures to mitigate the risk. The risk management procedure is reviewed by the Risk Management Committee and Board of Directors on a regular basis at the time of review of quarterly financial results of the Company. Further, your Company had constituted a Risk Management Committee which lays down various risk mitigating practices that your Company is required to implement in the Company.

27. Nomination and Remuneration Policy

In terms of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) read with Regulation 19 and Part D of Schedule II of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Committee has formulated the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company which is available on the website of the Company at https://www.standardglr.com/08 Nomination and Remuneration Policy

Salient Features and objectives of the Policy are as follows:

a) To lay down the criteria for identifying the persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in Senior Management and recommending to the Board of Directors of the Company their appointment and removal.

b) To formulate the criteria for determining attributes qualifications, and independence for appointment of a director.

c) To formulate the policy relating to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management.

d) To formulate the criteria for evaluation of performance of all the Directors on the Board.

e) To devise a policy on diversity of the Board of Directors of the Company.

f) To carry out any other function as is mandated by the Board from time to time and / or enforced by any amendment or modifications statutorynotification, as may be applicable.

28. Corporate Social Responsibility

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has formulated and recommended to the Board a Policy on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR Policy) indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company which has been approved by the Board. The Board, on the recommendation of the CSR Committee, adopted a CSR Policy that strives to meet its societal objectives in accordance with Schedule VII of the Act. The same is available on the Companys website www.standardglr. com/investors

The report on CSR activities as per the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report at Annexure V.

29. Whistle Blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism

In staying true to our values of Passion, Result-Oriented, Wellness, Transparent & Trust, Customer Success, give back and in line with our vision of being one of the most respected companies, the Company is committed to the high standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholder responsibility.

In line with requirement of the Companies Act, 2013, Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy has been formulated for Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct etc. The said Policy provides for adequate safeguard against victimization of directors/employees who avail of such mechanism and provides access to the Chairman of Board of Directors in exceptional cases. It is that no person has been denied access to the Chairman. The policy for Whistle Blower Mechanism is placed on the companys website and can be accessed at https:// www.standardglr.com/07 Whistle blower Policy

During the year, no Whistle Blower complaints were received.

30. Rating

The credit rating has upgraded by Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL) with regards to the banking facilities enjoyed by your Company from its Bankers as “CRISIL A/Stable” against “CRISIL A-/Positive” (for long term facilities) and “CRISIL A1” against “CRISIL A2+” (for short term facilities) with a stable outlook.

31. Insurance

All properties and insurable interests of the Company including buildings, plant and machinery and stocks have been fully insured.

32. Mergers and acquisitions

During the year under review, there were no mergers/ acquisitions carried out by the company.

33. Insolvency proceedings

During the financial year under review, no insolvency proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company.

34. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has formulated and implemented a policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace. During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaints under the policy.

The Company has many systems, processes and policies to ensure professional ethics and a harmonious working environment. We follow Zero Tolerance towards Corruption and unethical conduct. These are ensured through whistle-blower Policy, Anti-Corruption Policy, Gift Policy, Sexual Harassment Policy and Redressal Guidelines.

The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Details of Sexual Harassment Complaints received during the year are as follows

No. of complaints of sexual harassment 0 (Zero) received in the year No. of complaints disposed off during 0 (Zero) the year No. of cases pending for more than 0 (Zero) ninety days

35. Statement on Compliance with the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961

Your company affirms its commitment to upholding the rights and welfare of its employees in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. We hereby confirm that the Company is fully compliant with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, as amended from time to time.

We ensure that all eligible women employees are granted maternity leave and benefits as mandated under the Act.

36. Disclosure about the difference between the amount of the valuation executed at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the banks or financial institutions along with the reasons thereof

During the financial year endedst 31 March, 2025, the Company had not entered into any settlement with Banks and Financial Institutions and hence the said clause is not applicable.

37. Events Subsequent to Date of Financial Statements

Standard Engineering Inc. has been formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, the registered office of which is situated at 6650 Rivers Ave. STE 100 CHARLESTON COUNTY Charleston, South Carolina 29406, the USA with effect from 5 th June 2025.

Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Mr. Venkata Siva Prasad Katragadda (DIN:06606739), was appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company with effective from August 04, 2025, as an additional director under Section 161(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. His appointment is subject to the approval of the members in the 13th AGM.

38. Acknowledgements

The Board of Directors take this opportunity to place on record their appreciation to all the Stakeholders of the Company, viz., customers, investors, banks, regulators, suppliers and other business associates for the support received from them during the year under review. The Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of gratitude and appreciation to all the employees for their commitment and contribution towards achieving the goals of the Company.