Board Meeting 14 May 2026 4 May 2026

Standard Engineering Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2026 Audited Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31 March 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.05.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 28 Jan 2026

Standard Engineering Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for The Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2025 and Other Business Matters Please see Enclosed Annexure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2026)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 24 Oct 2025

Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for The Quarter and half year Ended 30th September 2025 and Other Business Matters Please see annexed enclosure Please see annexed enclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Aug 2025 26 Jul 2025