Starbeam Ventures Ltd Summary

Bluegod Entertainment Limited was initially incorporated as Indra Organic Limited on September 21, 1984. The name of the Company was changed from Indra Organic Limited to Indra Industries Limited on March 28, 2011 and now is changed from Indra Industries Limited to Bluegod Entertainment Limited, which is effective from October 18, 2024, (when the fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC to the Company. Initially, the Company was a leading manufacturer of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizer with a production capacity of 1,20,000 MT annually, having a unit in Badnawar, Dist.



Dhar, M.P. The Company played a significant role in the betterment of farmers and the agricultural sector across India. It partner with Indian farmers for progress and prosperity.



Indra enables agricultural self-sufficiency and economic independence by providing fertilizers that are both affordable and effective. The Company makes commitment to effective utilization of resources and innovative initiatives for the well-being of the farming community.Looking to the growth in infrastructure and fertilizer industry , the Company diversified into polymers, manufacturing HDPE & PP woven sack bags catering to sectors like Cement, Fertilizers etc. in Dewas, M.P., having the production capacity of the plant at 3000 MT annually.The Company was mainly incorporated to align with the companys evolving business in film production, content creation, and related services.



During the year 2025, the Company has changed its business in Film and Entertainment Production to produce, co-produce, finance, acquire, own, lease, license, exploit, distribute, exhibit, and otherwise deal in films, web series, documentaries, animation, short films, and other forms of audio-visual content for all media platforms, including theatrical release, television broadcasting, streaming services, and online platforms. To develop, write, acquire, and own stories, scripts, screenplays, and other creative content for film and entertainment projects.