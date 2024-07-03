Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorEntertainment
Open₹1.33
Prev. Close₹1.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹1.33
Day's Low₹1.33
52 Week's High₹5.06
52 Week's Low₹1.33
Book Value₹1.17
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.93
P/E33.25
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.48
6.48
6.48
6.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.12
-12.94
-12.81
-11.83
Net Worth
-4.64
-6.46
-6.33
-5.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.21
10.92
32.05
33.32
yoy growth (%)
-70.55
-65.91
-3.82
-2.44
Raw materials
-1.29
-7.77
-25.32
-23.98
As % of sales
40.24
71.13
79.02
71.95
Employee costs
-0.9
-1.19
-1.07
-1.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.31
2.26
-1.77
-0.62
Depreciation
-0.71
-0.79
-0.97
-0.97
Tax paid
-1.97
-0.82
0.35
0.03
Working capital
-2.17
-13.83
-0.87
-0.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.55
-65.91
-3.82
-2.44
Op profit growth
-94.42
-281.54
-49.11
6.07
EBIT growth
-120.55
203.55
-41.17
-39.93
Net profit growth
-328.03
-201.74
141.7
-10,805.82
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
486.55
|13.12
|19,280.59
|218.64
|2.55
|848.48
|312.6
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,154.4
|37.25
|11,218.36
|51.6
|0
|1,582.5
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
520.6
|43.58
|10,183.23
|52.6
|0.85
|208.25
|81.99
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
94.15
|69.03
|8,884.8
|-180.9
|2.16
|1,886.7
|109.97
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
645.55
|38.96
|8,362.74
|43.7
|1.99
|106.51
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Nitin Ashokkumar Khanna
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Afsana Mirose Kherani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Saloni Mehra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Bajaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sweety Purohit
Additional Director
RAMAN RAHEJA
Additional Director
Ritu Tiwari
406 Airen Heights Opp Orbit Ma,
AB Rd Scheme No 54 Vijay Nagar,
Madhya Pradesh - 452010
Tel: 91-731-2553793
Website: http://www.indraindustries.in
Email: info@indraindustries.in
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Bluegod Entertainment Limited was initially incorporated as Indra Organic Limited on September 21, 1984. The name of the Company was changed from Indra Organic Limited to Indra Industries Limited on M...
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Reports by Starbeam Ventures Ltd
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