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Starbeam Ventures Ltd Share Price Live

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1.33
(-4.32%)
Aug 3, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open1.33
  • Day's High1.33
  • 52 Wk High5.06
  • Prev. Close1.39
  • Day's Low1.33
  • 52 Wk Low 1.33
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E33.25
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.17
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Starbeam Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹1.33

Prev. Close

₹1.39

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.03

Day's High

₹1.33

Day's Low

₹1.33

52 Week's High

₹5.06

52 Week's Low

₹1.33

Book Value

₹1.17

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.93

P/E

33.25

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Starbeam Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2025

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12 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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1 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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2 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

Rights

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16 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Split

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Starbeam Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Starbeam Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:04 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Starbeam Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.48

6.48

6.48

6.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.12

-12.94

-12.81

-11.83

Net Worth

-4.64

-6.46

-6.33

-5.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.21

10.92

32.05

33.32

yoy growth (%)

-70.55

-65.91

-3.82

-2.44

Raw materials

-1.29

-7.77

-25.32

-23.98

As % of sales

40.24

71.13

79.02

71.95

Employee costs

-0.9

-1.19

-1.07

-1.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.31

2.26

-1.77

-0.62

Depreciation

-0.71

-0.79

-0.97

-0.97

Tax paid

-1.97

-0.82

0.35

0.03

Working capital

-2.17

-13.83

-0.87

-0.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.55

-65.91

-3.82

-2.44

Op profit growth

-94.42

-281.54

-49.11

6.07

EBIT growth

-120.55

203.55

-41.17

-39.93

Net profit growth

-328.03

-201.74

141.7

-10,805.82

View Ratios

No Record Found

Starbeam Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

486.55

13.1219,280.59218.642.55848.48312.6

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,154.4

37.2511,218.3651.601,582.5747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

520.6

43.5810,183.2352.60.85208.2581.99

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

94.15

69.038,884.8-180.92.161,886.7109.97

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

645.55

38.968,362.7443.71.99106.5120.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Starbeam Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

Nitin Ashokkumar Khanna

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Afsana Mirose Kherani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Saloni Mehra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Bajaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sweety Purohit

Additional Director

RAMAN RAHEJA

Additional Director

Ritu Tiwari

Registered Office

406 Airen Heights Opp Orbit Ma,

AB Rd Scheme No 54 Vijay Nagar,

Madhya Pradesh - 452010

Tel: 91-731-2553793

Website: http://www.indraindustries.in

Email: info@indraindustries.in

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Bluegod Entertainment Limited was initially incorporated as Indra Organic Limited on September 21, 1984. The name of the Company was changed from Indra Organic Limited to Indra Industries Limited on M...
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Reports by Starbeam Ventures Ltd

Company FAQs

The Starbeam Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starbeam Ventures Ltd is ₹86.93 Cr. as of 03 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Starbeam Ventures Ltd is 33.25 and 1.13 as of 03 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starbeam Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starbeam Ventures Ltd is ₹1.33 and ₹5.06 as of 03 Aug ‘26
Starbeam Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.40%, 3 Years at 66.14%, 1 Year at -43.88%, 6 Month at -65.18%, 3 Month at -39.27% and 1 Month at -17.39%.
The shareholding pattern of Starbeam Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

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