AGM 29/08/2025 The 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, August 29, 2025 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means for the financial year 2024- 25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05.08.2025) Summary of the proceeding of 16th Annual General meeting held on friday 29th August. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.08.2025)