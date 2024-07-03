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Starlit Power Systems Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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3.59
(4.97%)
Jan 2, 2025|05:30:00 AM

Starlit Power Systems Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Starlit Power Systems Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

₹3.59

Prev. Close

₹3.42

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.22

Day's High

₹3.59

Day's Low

₹3.59

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹934.88

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Starlit Power Systems Ltd Merged Corporate Action

6 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2025

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5 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Starlit Power Systems Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Starlit Power Systems Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:53 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.04%

Non-Promoter- 99.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Starlit Power Systems Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.06

10.06

10.06

10.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-38.68

-25.04

-22.71

-17.91

Net Worth

-28.62

-14.98

-12.65

-7.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.74

11.5

7.11

6.94

yoy growth (%)

54.32

61.72

2.37

-70.44

Raw materials

-17.65

-9.64

-6.22

-7.4

As % of sales

99.47

83.83

87.49

106.58

Employee costs

-1.36

-1.71

-0.84

-0.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.47

-4.29

-4.45

-6.24

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.98

-1

-1.04

Tax paid

1.68

2.58

-2.02

2.38

Working capital

-0.17

-3.45

3.87

-3.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.32

61.72

2.37

-70.44

Op profit growth

97.97

-25.72

-4.37

-22.84

EBIT growth

59.62

10.38

-30.35

-15.76

Net profit growth

181.59

-73.7

67.69

-13.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

0.43

0.42

0

12.81

7.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.43

0.42

0

12.81

7.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.08

0.23

1.23

1.53

Starlit Power Systems Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

465.25

15.22,86,720.945,533.675.75490.1933.51

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,712.4

30.2196,371.321,065.590.064,900.71209.33

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

89.63

10.6278,801.062,020.131.1111,173.1438.48

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

387.6

023,556.4353.390218.0828.56

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

GMDCLTD

608.55

32.6319,351.89221.181.56814.05222.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Starlit Power Systems Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nikhil Kanwar

Managing Director

Yogesh Kumar Gupta

Whole-time Director

HARI PRASAD PAUDEL

Independent Director

Cherry

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kamaljeet Singh Jaswal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Piyush Garg

Registered Office

A-1/51 LGF,

Safdarjung Enclave,

Delhi - 110029

Tel: 91-11-26102570/46037870

Website: http://www.starlitpower.com

Email: secretarial@starlitgroup.net

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Incorporated in 2008, Starlit Power Systems Limited (Previously known as Starlit E Recyclers Private Limited) is part of diversified Starlit Group. Initially, the Company focused on manufacturing and ...
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Reports by Starlit Power Systems Ltd Merged

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