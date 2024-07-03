Starlit Power Systems Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹3.59
Prev. Close₹3.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.22
Day's High₹3.59
Day's Low₹3.59
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹934.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.06
10.06
10.06
10.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.68
-25.04
-22.71
-17.91
Net Worth
-28.62
-14.98
-12.65
-7.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.74
11.5
7.11
6.94
yoy growth (%)
54.32
61.72
2.37
-70.44
Raw materials
-17.65
-9.64
-6.22
-7.4
As % of sales
99.47
83.83
87.49
106.58
Employee costs
-1.36
-1.71
-0.84
-0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.47
-4.29
-4.45
-6.24
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.98
-1
-1.04
Tax paid
1.68
2.58
-2.02
2.38
Working capital
-0.17
-3.45
3.87
-3.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.32
61.72
2.37
-70.44
Op profit growth
97.97
-25.72
-4.37
-22.84
EBIT growth
59.62
10.38
-30.35
-15.76
Net profit growth
181.59
-73.7
67.69
-13.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
0.43
0.42
0
12.81
7.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.43
0.42
0
12.81
7.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.08
0.23
1.23
1.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
465.25
|15.2
|2,86,720.94
|5,533.67
|5.75
|490.19
|33.51
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,712.4
|30.21
|96,371.32
|1,065.59
|0.06
|4,900.71
|209.33
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
89.63
|10.62
|78,801.06
|2,020.13
|1.11
|11,173.14
|38.48
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
387.6
|0
|23,556.43
|53.39
|0
|218.08
|28.56
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
GMDCLTD
608.55
|32.63
|19,351.89
|221.18
|1.56
|814.05
|222.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Nikhil Kanwar
Managing Director
Yogesh Kumar Gupta
Whole-time Director
HARI PRASAD PAUDEL
Independent Director
Cherry
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kamaljeet Singh Jaswal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Piyush Garg
A-1/51 LGF,
Safdarjung Enclave,
Delhi - 110029
Tel: 91-11-26102570/46037870
Website: http://www.starlitpower.com
Email: secretarial@starlitgroup.net
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Incorporated in 2008, Starlit Power Systems Limited (Previously known as Starlit E Recyclers Private Limited) is part of diversified Starlit Group. Initially, the Company focused on manufacturing and ...
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Reports by Starlit Power Systems Ltd Merged
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