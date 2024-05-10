INDEPENDENT AUDITORSf REPORT

To

The Members of STARLIT POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED

Report on the audit of the standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of STARLIT POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, and its Loss and total comprehensive Loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date. The company should have prepared a financial statements in compliance with IND AS as prescribed, which may significantly affects the financial statements of the company.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Loan advanced Our audit procedures included the following: The company is mainly a CIC company and had advanced Inter-corporate deposits. For the year ended March 31, 2025 the Company had balance of loans and advances to the tune of Rs. 96.48 lacs. Considered Companys loan policy and its compliance. The variety of terms that define contract of loan where terms of loans, such as repayment schedule, Rate of Interest, securities associated, overdues if any etc. This area was of most significance in our audit due to the magnitude of amount involved. Accordingly, due to the significant risk associated in accordance with terms of applicable AS, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to loans. Performed sample tests of individual transaction and other related documents. Further, in respect of the samples tested we checked that the loans has been advanced as per the policy. Selected sample of loans extended and checked the documents. Obtained few balance confirmations as at the year end to evaluate loans.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information.

The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report on in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We have also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The previously issued standalone financial statements were audited by the predecessor auditor whose report for the year ended 31 March 2024 issued on 10/05/2024 expressed an unmodified opinion on those standalone financial statements were also prepared without complying to companies accounting standard rules 2021 to comply with Ind As.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from my examination of those books;

(c) The company does not have any branch office.

(d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements does not comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(f) There is no uncertainty regarding the going concern the status of company.

(g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(h) The accounting and statutory records are being maintained at the registered office of the company.

(i) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to our, no remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year.

(k) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to our:

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. The company was not required to transfer any amount during the year to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement subject to the fact that no that some expenses have been booked on cash basis .

e. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed a final dividend during the year. f. With respect to the proviso to rule 3 sub section 1 of companies (Accounts) rules 2014, the company did not maintain the accounting software which has a feature of recording of audit trail of each and every transaction, creating and edit log of each change made in the books of accounts along with the date when such changes were made and ensuring that the audit trail cannot be disabled.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report*

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of STARLIT POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED of even date;

Referred to in our Report of even date:

i. Property, Plant and equipment

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment,. (ii) The Company does not have any intangible fixed assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order are not applicable

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment, have been physically verified by the management during the year and according to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the Property, Plant and Equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company does hold immovable property with valid title deed.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of Inventories

a. The Company is in the business of providing loans and investments. The investments which form part of stock are held by the company in the Dematerialised account maintained with the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Securities Depository Limited (CSDL), hence the company does not have physical inventory. The balance of stock lying with the depository is verified by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of verification of stock lying in Dematerialised account followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

c. The Company has maintained proper records of inventories. As per the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on verification of the inventories.

d. The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits at any point of time during the year by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii. In respect of Loans, Investments, Guarantees and Securities

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has granted following loans:

Sl. No. Particulars Nature of Association, if any Nature of Payments Aggregate Amount Given (In Lakhs) Amount Outstanding at Balance Sheet Date (In Lakhs) 1. Listed/Unlisted Companies NIL Interest Bearing Unsecured Loan 96.48 NIL

? On the basis of examination of books and other records and explanation given to us we wish to inform that the Loans extended to unlisted companies to the extent of Rs. 566.00 Cr were converted to investments due to financial constraints reported by the borrowing companies. The balance sheet of these companies were not available at the time of audit for further comments. Hence no opinion can be formed on the status of investment made. Other details in respect of loans are summarized below:

Particulars Amount (In cr) Opening Balance 1.29 Loan Given during the year 2,016.95 Interest Applied 0.13 Interest reversed 0.09 Loan Repayment 16.93 Converted to Equity 550.00 Closing Balance 1,451.35 Other Details Interest Overdue Pending for Conversion to Equity 1,447.00

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the terms and conditions of grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of the principal and the payment of interest has not been stipulated and hence we are unable to comment as to whether repayments of the principal amount and the receipt of interest are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue interest as at the balance sheet date.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment

iv. In respect of of Loans, Investments, Guarantees and Securities covered u/s 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not complied with provisions of section 185 & 186 in respect of Loans & Advances.

v. In respect of Deposits from Public

The Company has not accepted any deposits and in our opinion, the Company is not holding any amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Further the Company had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year.

vi. In respect of maintenance of cost record

To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the Companys products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii. In respect of statutory dues

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues1 including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, with the appropriate authorities during the year. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof which were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. In respect of transactions not recorded in books but surrendered in Income Tax Assessments

According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961

ix. Borrowings

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year, except as detailed below.

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender* Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Payable Unsecured Loan Hillridge Investment Ltd NIL NIL NIL On Demand

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loan availed by the Company were applied during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have prima facie, not been used for long-term purposes by the Company

e) The Company did not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture.

f) The Company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. In respect of money raised by way of initial public offer or private placement.

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us The Company had not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

h) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally).

xi. In respect of fraud

a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year under review.

xii. In respect of Nidhi Company

The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii)(a)-(c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. In respect of Related Party Transactions

The Company has undertaken related party transactions as covered by section 177 & section 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 during the year under consideration. And are disclosed in the financial statements by way of notes to accounts. However provisions of Section 188 has not been complied with.

xiv. In respect of Internal Audit

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has appointed an internal auditor as per provisions of Section 138 of Indian Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 13 Of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. However, the report for last two quarters was not made available to us.

xv. In respect of Non-Cash Transactions

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In respect of Registration with RBI

According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The company has borrowed and extended loans during the year. The company has earned income mainly from interest. The company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

xvii. In respect of Cash Losses

The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 68.33 lakhs in the current financial year.

xviii. In respect of Resignation of Auditors

There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. One auditor was appointed during the year however his appointment was not ratified in the EGM, due to which his appointment was not regularized with the MCA.

xix. In respect of ability to meet obligations of the company.

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility.

The provisions of Section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are not applicable on the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. Qualification/ Adverse comments in CARO by Component Auditors

The Company has no subsidiary or joint venture but has associate companies. The audited financial and audited reports were not made available to us for verification and comments. Hence we are not in a position to disclose any adverse or qualification remarks which may be included by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of STARLIT POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED of even date:

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of STARLIT POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED. ("the Company") as at March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditorsf responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, does not adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of such internal controls stated in the Guidance Note.

For VRSK & Associates (FRN:011199N)

Chartered Accountant

CA. RAHUL JAIN (M.NO: 099134)

Partner

New Delhi, June 04, 2025

UDIN: 25099134B