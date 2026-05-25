Board Meeting 25 May 2026 25 May 2026

Audited Results. Starlit Power Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of STARLIT POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED commenced today i.e. on 23RD May 2026 at 6:00 P.M. and Concluded at 6:45 P.M. to consider and approve, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026. Due to ongoing deliberations and pending conclusion of agenda items, the meeting has been continued and shall reconvene on 25TH May 2026 at 04:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the aforesaid financial results and other related matters. The Board Meeting shall be deemed to have commenced on 23RD May 2026 and will conclude on completion of the business items on the reconvened date. (As per BSE announcement dated on :23.05.2026) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 With reference to our intimation made to stock-exchange dated 20/05/2026, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Starlit Power Systems Limited which was required to held on 23/05/2026 to interalia consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS has got adjourned due to on going deliberations and pending conclusion of agenda items. The adjourned meeting is hereby reconvened on 25/05/2026 to consider the same agenda as scheduled on 25/05/2026. The meeting will commence a Monday, 25th May, 2026, which commenced at 05:15 P.M. and concluded at 05:35 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company at 555, DOUBLE STOREY, NEW RAJINDER NAGAR, NEW DELHI-110060 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.05.2026)

Board Meeting 23 May 2026 20 May 2026

Starlit Power Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 23rd May 2026 at the Registered Office of the Company at 555 Double Storey New Rajinder Nagar New Delhi-110060 with respect to following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Resultsof the Company for the Quarter & Year ended on March 31st 2026. This is also to inform that the Trading Window of the Company has been closed from April 01st 2026 and will remain closed till the completion of 48 hours after the declaration of audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & Year ended on March 31st 2026.

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2026 28 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results. Starlit Power Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 3rd February, 2026 at the Registered Office of the Company at 555, Double Storey, New Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi-110060. UNAUDITED (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) FINANCIAL RESULTS The Board of Director have considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2025. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2025. pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The copy of the said unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) quarterly financial results along with copy of Limited Review Report by Statutory auditor of the company is enclosed herewith. 2. STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION UNDER REGULATION 32 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.02.2026)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

Starlit Power Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 08th November 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at 555 Double Storey New Rajinder Nagar New Delhi-110060 With reference to the above captioned subject, we hereby informed you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 08th November, 2025, 04:45 P.M. concluded at 05:15 P.M. at the registered office of the company at 555, Double Storey, New Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Rajender Nagar, Central Delhi, New Delhi, India, 110060 to considered and approved the following: 1. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS The Board of Director have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for quarter & half year ended on September 30, 2025. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter & half year ended on September 30, 2025 pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. STATEMENT OF DEVIATION (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Starlit Power Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, 12th August, 2025 at pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Submission of Unaudited Financial result for quater ended on 30th june, 2025 and limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.08.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025

Outcome of meeting of board of directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2025 12 Jul 2025