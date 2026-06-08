To the Members of

String Metaverse Limited (Formerly known as Bio Green Papers Limited) Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements of STRING METAVERSE LIMITED (Formerly known as Bio Green Papers Limited) (hereina er referred to as "the Holding Company") and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group") which comprise the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Consolidated Statement of Pro t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Consolidated financial statements including a summary of significant accoun ng policies and other explanatory informa on (hereina er referred to as the "Consolidated Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our informa on and according to the explana ons given to us, the aforesaid Consolidated Financial Statements give the informa on required by the Companies Act, 2013, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accoun ng Standards prescribed under Sec on 133 of the Act ("Ind AS") read with the Companies (Indian Accoun ng Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accoun ng principles generally accepted in India, of the consolidated state of a airs of the Group as at March 31, 2025, and their consolidated profit, their consolidated total comprehensive income, their consolidated changes in equity and their consolidated cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Audi ng ("SA" s) specified under Sec on 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibili es under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements sec on of our report. We are independent of the Group, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Ins tute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibili es in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

Key Audit Ma ers

Key audit ma ers are those ma ers that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025. These ma ers were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these ma ers. We have determined that there are no key audit ma ers to communicate in our report.

Informa on Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other informa on. The other informa on comprises the informa on included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including annexures to Boards report, Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including annexures to Boards report and Report on Corporate Governance is expected to be made available to us a er the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other informa on and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connec on with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other informa on iden ed above when it becomes available, compare with the financial statements of the foreign subsidiaries (String Fintech HK Limited and Kling Digital Assets FZCO) audited by the other auditors, to the extent it relates to these en es and, in doing so, place reliance on the work of the other auditor and consider whether the other informa on is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. Other informa on so far as it relates to the foreign subsidiary is traced from their financial statements audited by the other auditor.

When we read the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including annexures to Boards report, Report on Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the ma er to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors responsibili es Rela ng to Other Informa on.

Res onsi ili es of Management and Board of Directors for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the ma ers stated in Sec on 134(5) of the Act with respect to the prepara on and presenta on of these consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial posi on, consolidated financial performance including other comprehensive income, consolidated changes in equity and consolidated cash flows of the Group in accordance with the accoun ng principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under sec on 133 of the Act. The respec ve Boards of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accoun ng records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Group and for preven ng and detec ng frauds and other irregulari es; selec on and applica on of appropriate accoun ng policies; making judgements and es mates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementa on and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were opera ng e ec vely for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accoun ng records, relevant to the prepara on and presenta on of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of prepara on of the consolidated financial statements by the Directors of the Holding Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the respec ve management and Boards of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for assessing the ability of the respec ve en es to con nue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, ma ers related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accoun ng unless the respec ve Boards of Directors either intend to liquidate their respec ve en es or to cease opera ons, or has no realis c alterna ve but to do so.

The respec ve Boards of Directors of the companies included in the Group are also responsible for overseeing the financial repor ng process of the Group.

Auditors Res onsi ili es for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objec ves are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skep cism throughout the audit. We also:

- Iden fy and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detec ng a material misstatement resul ng from fraud is higher than for one resul ng from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, inten onal omissions, misrepresenta ons, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Sec on 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Holding Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the opera ng e ec veness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accoun ng policies used and the reasonableness of accoun ng es mates and related disclosures made by the management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accoun ng and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or condi ons that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group to con nue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw a en on in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or condi ons may cause the Group to cease to con nue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presenta on, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transac ons and events in a manner that achieves fair presenta on.

- Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial informa on of the business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direc on, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such en es or business activities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the en es or business activities included in the consolidated financial statements, which have been audited by the other auditor, such other auditor remains responsible for the direc on, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the consolidated financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the consolidated financial statements may be in uenced. We consider quan ta ve materiality and qualita ve factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evalua ng the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any iden ed misstatements in the consolidated financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Holding Company and such other en es included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other ma ers, the planned scope and ming of the audit and significant audit ndings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we iden fy during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all rela onships and other ma ers that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the ma ers communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those ma ers that were of most significance in the audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and are therefore the key audit ma ers. We describe these ma ers in our auditors report unless law or regula on precludes public disclosure about the ma er or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a ma er should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communica on.

Other Ma ers

We did not audit the financial statements of foreign subsidiaries whose financial statements reflect total assets of 7,580.95 lakhs as at March 31, 2025, total revenues of 38,856.37 lakhs and net cash in flows amoun ng to Rs. 214.42 lakhs for the year ended on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements. These financial statements have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries, and our report in terms of subsec on (3) of Sec on 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

Our opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements above, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above ma ers with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors on the financial statements and the other financial informa on of subsidiaries.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Sec on 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the considera on of report of the other auditors on separate financial statements of subsidiaries, as referred in the other ma er paragraph above we report, to the extent applicable that: a. We have sought and obtained all the informa on and explana ons which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law rela ng to prepara on of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements have been kept by the Group including relevant records so far as it appears from our examina on of those books. c. The Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Statement of Pro t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of prepara on of the consolidated financial statements. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Sec on 133 of the Act. e. On the basis of the wri en representa ons received from the directors of the Holding Company as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company and the reports of the statutory auditors of its subsidiary companies incorporated in India, none of the directors of the Group companies is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Sec on 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements and the opera ng e ec veness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A" which is based on the auditors reports of the Holding Company and subsidiary companies. Our report expresses an unmodi ed opinion on the adequacy and opera ng e ec veness of internal financial controls with reference to the consolidated financial statements. g. With respect to the other ma ers to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Sec on 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our informa on and according to the explana ons given to us, the remunera on paid by the Holding Company and its subsidiaries to their respec ve directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Sec on 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other ma ers to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our informa on and according to the explana ons given to us: i. The consolidated financial statements disclose the impact of pending li ga ons on the consolidated financial posi on of the Group. ii. The Group did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including deriva ve contract. iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Educa on and Protec on Fund by the Holding Company and its subsidiaries. iv. a) The respec ve Managements of the companies included in the Group, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or any of such subsidiaries to or in any other person(s) en ty(ies), including foreign en es ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded wri ng or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons en es iden ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Holding Company or any of subsidiaries (" l mate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of l mate Bene ciaries. b) The respec ve Managements of the Holding Company, its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Holding Company or its subsidiaries from any person(s) or en ty(ies), including foreign en es ("Funding Par es"), with the understanding, whether recorded in wri ng or otherwise, that the Holding Company or its subsidiaries shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons en es iden ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (" l mate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the l mate Bene ciaries. c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in circumstances performed by us and those performed by the auditor of the foreign subsidiaries whose financial statements have been audited, nothing has come to our or other auditors no ce that has caused us or the other auditors to believe that the representa ons under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Holding Company or its subsidiaries has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examina on, which included test checks performed by us on the Holding Company and subsidiaries as applicable have used accoun ng so ware systems for maintaining their respec ve books account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transac ons recorded in so ware systems. Further, during the course of audit whose reports have been furnished to us by Management of the Holding Company, have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the Holding Company and its subsidiaries incorporated in India as per the statutory requirements for record reten on.

2. With respect to the ma ers specified in clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 and paragraph 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("CARO"/the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of ec on 143(11) of the Act, according to the informa on and explana ons given to us, and based on the CARO reports issued by us included in the consolidated financial statements to which repor ng under CARO is applicable, report that there are no quali ca ons or adverse remarks in the CARO reports of the said companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements sec on of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to consolidated financial statements under Clause (i) of ub sec on 3 of ec on 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

In conjunc on with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2025, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of String Metaverse Limited (Formerly known as Bio Green Papers Limited) (hereina er referred to as the "Holding") and its subsidiary companies, which includes internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements.

Management s and Board of Directors Responsibili es for Internal Financial Controls

The respec ve Companys management and Boards of Directors of the Holding and its subsidiary companies which are incorporated in India, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements based on the internal control with reference to consolidated financial statements criteria established by the respec ve Companies considering the essen al components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Ins tute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibili es include the design, implementa on and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were opera ng e ec vely for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respec ve companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the preven on and detec on of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accoun ng records, and the mely prepara on of reliable financial informa on, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of the Holding and its subsidiary companies which are companies incorporated in India, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Ins tute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Audi ng, prescribed under Sec on 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated e ec vely in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements and their opera ng e ec veness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and tes ng and evalua ng the design and opera ng e ec veness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to consolidated financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial repor ng and the prepara on of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accoun ng principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transac ons and disposi ons of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transac ons are recorded as necessary to permit prepara on of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accoun ng principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authoriza on of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding preven on or mely detec on of unauthorized acquisi on, use, or disposi on of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limita ons of Internal Financial Controls with reference to consolidated financial statements

Because of the inherent limita ons of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projec ons of any evalua on of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in condi ons, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our informa on and according to the explana ons given to us, the Holding and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India, have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements were opera ng e ec vely as at March 31, 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements established by the respec ve companies considering the essen al components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Ins tute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Other ma ers

Our aforesaid report under Sec on 143(3)(I) of the Act on the adequacy and opera ng e ec veness of the internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements, in so far as it relates to subsidiary which is company incorporated in India, is based on the corresponding reports of the internal financial controls.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above ma ers

For Gorantla & Co Chartered Accountants Firms Registra on No.: 016943S

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