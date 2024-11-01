Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹10.7
Prev. Close₹10.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹64.38
Day's High₹10.81
Day's Low₹10.65
52 Week's High₹32.44
52 Week's Low₹7.2
Book Value₹1.41
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,245.83
P/E343.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
106.96
96.96
25.82
25.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.77
0.66
10.3
21.18
Net Worth
111.73
97.62
36.12
47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1.26
0.23
0.43
2.75
yoy growth (%)
438.44
-46.01
-84.21
-27.61
Raw materials
-1.01
-1.7
-0.92
-1.25
As % of sales
80
727.98
212.1
45.47
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.07
-0.09
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.62
-2.78
-1.5
0.01
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.87
-0.87
-0.87
Tax paid
0.05
0.12
0
0
Working capital
0.96
-3.67
-0.72
-2.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
438.44
-46.01
-84.21
-27.61
Op profit growth
-92.71
201.56
-170.84
-2.58
EBIT growth
-77.4
84.47
-9,532.07
-34.32
Net profit growth
-78.53
76.49
-11,752.41
-23.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,069.11
407.36
151.21
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,069.11
407.36
151.21
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.44
0.86
0.87
0
0.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Ghanshyam Dass
Executive Director & MD
Meenavalli Ganesh
Executive Director & CFO
Meenavalli Krishna Mohan
Executive Director & CEO
Sai Santosh Althuru
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vivek Kumar Ratakonda
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rohit Reddy Samala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arvind Jadhav
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sarat Malik
Independent Non Exe. Director
ANIMA RAJMOHAN NAIR
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deenadayal Tripurasetty
Independent Non Exe. Director
P Parthasarathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Chowda Reddy
Additional Director
Amar Kumar
Plot No 409 1st Floor,
Saikrupa Market Malakpet,
Telangana - 500036
Tel: -
Website: http://www.biogreenpapers.in
Email: biogreenpaperslimited@gmail.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
String Metaverse Limited was initially incorporated as Bio Green Papers Limited on March 17, 1994. The name of the Company was changed from Bio Green Papers Limited to String Metaverse Limited in Apri...
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Reports by String Metaverse Ltd
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