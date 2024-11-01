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String Metaverse Ltd Share Price Live

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10.7
(3.88%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:58:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open10.7
  • Day's High10.81
  • 52 Wk High32.44
  • Prev. Close10.3
  • Day's Low10.65
  • 52 Wk Low 7.2
  • Turnover (lac)64.38
  • P/E343.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.41
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,245.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

String Metaverse Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹10.7

Prev. Close

₹10.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹64.38

Day's High

₹10.81

Day's Low

₹10.65

52 Week's High

₹32.44

52 Week's Low

₹7.2

Book Value

₹1.41

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,245.83

P/E

343.33

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

String Metaverse Ltd Corporate Action

4 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Aug, 2025

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18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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2 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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28 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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String Metaverse Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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String Metaverse Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:41 AM
Apr-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 78.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 78.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 21.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

String Metaverse Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2020

Equity Capital

106.96

96.96

25.82

25.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.77

0.66

10.3

21.18

Net Worth

111.73

97.62

36.12

47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1.26

0.23

0.43

2.75

yoy growth (%)

438.44

-46.01

-84.21

-27.61

Raw materials

-1.01

-1.7

-0.92

-1.25

As % of sales

80

727.98

212.1

45.47

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.07

-0.09

-0.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.62

-2.78

-1.5

0.01

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.87

-0.87

-0.87

Tax paid

0.05

0.12

0

0

Working capital

0.96

-3.67

-0.72

-2.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

438.44

-46.01

-84.21

-27.61

Op profit growth

-92.71

201.56

-170.84

-2.58

EBIT growth

-77.4

84.47

-9,532.07

-34.32

Net profit growth

-78.53

76.49

-11,752.41

-23.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,069.11

407.36

151.21

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,069.11

407.36

151.21

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.44

0.86

0.87

0

0.51

String Metaverse Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT String Metaverse Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Ghanshyam Dass

Executive Director & MD

Meenavalli Ganesh

Executive Director & CFO

Meenavalli Krishna Mohan

Executive Director & CEO

Sai Santosh Althuru

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vivek Kumar Ratakonda

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rohit Reddy Samala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arvind Jadhav

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sarat Malik

Independent Non Exe. Director

ANIMA RAJMOHAN NAIR

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deenadayal Tripurasetty

Independent Non Exe. Director

P Parthasarathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Chowda Reddy

Additional Director

Amar Kumar

Registered Office

Plot No 409 1st Floor,

Saikrupa Market Malakpet,

Telangana - 500036

Tel: -

Website: http://www.biogreenpapers.in

Email: biogreenpaperslimited@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

String Metaverse Limited was initially incorporated as Bio Green Papers Limited on March 17, 1994. The name of the Company was changed from Bio Green Papers Limited to String Metaverse Limited in Apri...
Read More

Reports by String Metaverse Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the String Metaverse Ltd share price today?

The String Metaverse Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of String Metaverse Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of String Metaverse Ltd is ₹1245.83 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of String Metaverse Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of String Metaverse Ltd is 343.33 and 7.28 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of String Metaverse Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a String Metaverse Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of String Metaverse Ltd is ₹7.2 and ₹32.44 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of String Metaverse Ltd?

String Metaverse Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.82%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.93%, 6 Month at -59.61%, 3 Month at -19.15% and 1 Month at 6.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of String Metaverse Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of String Metaverse Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 78.52 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 21.48 %

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