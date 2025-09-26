The 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th September, 2025 at 11:30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) from the Registered Office address of the Company. Outcome & Proceedings of 31st AGM Held on 26th September,2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2025) AGM Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025)