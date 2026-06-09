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String Metaverse Ltd Balance Sheet

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10.7
(3.88%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:27:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2020

Equity Capital

106.96

96.96

25.82

25.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.77

0.66

10.3

21.18

Net Worth

111.73

97.62

36.12

47

Minority Interest

Debt

0.2

0.31

3.88

3.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.63

0

0

Total Liabilities

111.93

98.56

40

50.37

Fixed Assets

52.25

40.67

21.42

23.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

41.79

36.03

17.81

17.81

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.91

0.63

0.43

Networking Capital

11.57

-0.77

0.12

8.8

Inventories

0

0

0.89

1.68

Inventory Days

485.49

Sundry Debtors

1.51

1.66

1.42

5.24

Debtor Days

1,514.29

Other Current Assets

11.85

2.32

0.14

4.07

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.94

-0.06

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.77

-3.81

-2.27

-2.19

Cash

6.32

21.72

0

0.02

Total Assets

111.93

98.56

39.98

50.36

String Metaverse Ltd : related Articles

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