String Metaverse Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
106.96
96.96
25.82
25.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.77
0.66
10.3
21.18
Net Worth
111.73
97.62
36.12
47
Minority Interest
Debt
0.2
0.31
3.88
3.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.63
0
0
Total Liabilities
111.93
98.56
40
50.37
Fixed Assets
52.25
40.67
21.42
23.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
41.79
36.03
17.81
17.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.91
0.63
0.43
Networking Capital
11.57
-0.77
0.12
8.8
Inventories
0
0
0.89
1.68
Inventory Days
485.49
Sundry Debtors
1.51
1.66
1.42
5.24
Debtor Days
1,514.29
Other Current Assets
11.85
2.32
0.14
4.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.94
-0.06
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.77
-3.81
-2.27
-2.19
Cash
6.32
21.72
0
0.02
Total Assets
111.93
98.56
39.98
50.36
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.