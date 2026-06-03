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String Metaverse Ltd Board Meeting

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10.3
(4.57%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Jun 20262 Jun 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02nd June,2026. Revised outcome of Board Meeting/Change in Directorate/Change in Management. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.06.2026)
Board Meeting25 May 202613 May 2026
String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th May, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.05.2026)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202624 Apr 2026
String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Bonus Issue. . Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on :29.04.2026)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Sub Division/Stock Split. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th February,2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202618 Jan 2026
String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31-12-2025 Un Audited Financial Results For the Quarter Ended on 31st December,2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.01.2026)
Board Meeting7 Nov 20252 Nov 2025
String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30th September2025 Results & ESOP& Rights Issue. String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/11/2025) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.11.2025)
Board Meeting8 Sep 20258 Sep 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting4 Aug 202527 Jul 2025
String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June2025 2.Boards Report for the FY 2024-2025 3.Notice of AGM-2025 4.Approve/Ratify the String Metaverse Employee Stock Option Schemes Outcome of board meeting held on 04-08-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/08/2025)
Board Meeting12 Jun 202512 Jun 2025
Update on Rights Issue w.r.t Draft Letter of offer.

String Metaverse Ltd: Related News

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