Board Meeting 2 Jun 2026 2 Jun 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02nd June,2026. Revised outcome of Board Meeting/Change in Directorate/Change in Management. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.06.2026)

Board Meeting 25 May 2026 13 May 2026

String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th May, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.05.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2026 24 Apr 2026

String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Bonus Issue. . Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on :29.04.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Sub Division/Stock Split. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th February,2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2026 18 Jan 2026

String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31-12-2025 Un Audited Financial Results For the Quarter Ended on 31st December,2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.01.2026)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 2 Nov 2025

String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30th September2025 Results & ESOP& Rights Issue. String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/11/2025) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.11.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Sep 2025 8 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 4 Aug 2025 27 Jul 2025

String Metaverse Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June2025 2.Boards Report for the FY 2024-2025 3.Notice of AGM-2025 4.Approve/Ratify the String Metaverse Employee Stock Option Schemes Outcome of board meeting held on 04-08-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/08/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2025 12 Jun 2025