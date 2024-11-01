String Metaverse Ltd Summary

String Metaverse Limited was initially incorporated as Bio Green Papers Limited on March 17, 1994. The name of the Company was changed from Bio Green Papers Limited to String Metaverse Limited in April, 2025. Initially, the Company was into the business of Kraft Paper Production and Duplex Board Production.



The Company has transformed into a next-generation global digital infrastructure and technology enterprise, which is focused on delivering integrated Web 3.0, Online Gaming, Blockchain Technologies, and FinTech solutions that enable a decentralized, interoperable, and immersive digital future. At present, Company is primarily engaged in services of software development related to gaming industry which is initiated through the Scheme of Merger. The Company now operates through a diversified, multi-vertical structure comprising: Web3 Infrastructure & Validator Operations - Deployment and management of decentralized validator node networks across leading blockchain protocols, ensuring ecosystem integrity, scalability, and performance.



Digital Asset Management & FinTech - Establishment of regulated financial infrastructure via licensedentities in key jurisdictions, including Canada and the UAE, enabling compliant asset management and decentralized financial services. Immersive Technologies & Game-Fi - Development of interoperable gaming ecosystems powered by blockchain-based economies, NFT-integrated gameplay, and immersive digital experiences.To strengthen its global footprint, the Company has incorporated subsidiaries in strategically important locations such as the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Canada. These entities are instrumental in advancing fintech platforms, validator node operations, and treasury infrastructure.In 2018-19, the Company acquired 49% of shareholding of Vivessa Industries Private Limited and Vivessa became an Associate Company of the Company.



In 2024-25, following the NCLT Order Dated 28th May 2024, the Company underwent a reverse merger with Bio Green Papers Limited. Under this Scheme of Arrangement, String Metaverse Limited was merged with Bio Green Papers Limited w.e.f. 28 May, 2024.