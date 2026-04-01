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String Metaverse Ltd Split

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10.3
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:31:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split6 Sep 202424 Apr 202624 Apr 2026101
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company, have at their meeting held on Friday, the 6th day of September, 2024, interalia, considered and approved the following businesses along with other businesses: approved the Notice convening 30th Annual General Meeting (Financial Year 2023-24) of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024. Intimation of Record Date for Sub division/Stock Split. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.04.2026) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that String Metaverse Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub- Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE STRING METAVERSE LTD (534535) RECORD DATE 24.04.2026 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten equity shares of Re.1/- each SUB- DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB- DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F 24/04/2026 DR-617/2026-2027 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE958L01026 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transacOons done on the Exchange on or aOer 24/04/2026. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.04.2026) In Continuation to the Exchanges NoOce No. 20260407-9 dated April 07, 2026, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code STRING METAVERSE LTD (534535) New ISIN No. INE958L01034 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 24-04-2026 (DR- 617/2026-2027) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.04.2026)

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