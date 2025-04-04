67:83 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BIO GREEN PAPERS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BIO GREEN PAPERS LIMITED (534535) RECORD DATE 04.04.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 67 (SIXTY-SEVEN) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.42/- on Rights Basis for every 83 (EIGHTY-THREE) Equity Shares held by Eligible Public Shareholders.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 04/04/2025 DR-605/2025-2026 *Note: Issue Price of Rs.52/- per share is payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.04.2025)