Board Meeting 7 May 2026 1 May 2026

Sundrop Brands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter four and financial year ended March 31 2026. Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter four and financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :07.05.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Sundrop Brands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2025 Sundrop Brands Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.02.2026) Approval for Cancellation of 21,000 employee stock options earlier granted under the Agro Tech Foods Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2024 by Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company in its meeting held today . Appointment of Mr. Madhavan Karunakaran Menon (DIN: 00008542) as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from April 01, 2026, in place of Mr. Harsha Raghavan (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Sundrop Brands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 The Board of Directors has approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, along with Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, in its meeting held today. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025 Intimation regarding cancellation of 11,500 employee stock options under Agro tech Foods Limited Employees Stock Option Plan, 2024 by Nomination & Remuneration Committee in its meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025