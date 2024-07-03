Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFMCG
Open₹662
Prev. Close₹662.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.74
Day's High₹662
Day's Low₹662
52 Week's High₹939.6
52 Week's Low₹556
Book Value₹386.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,495.53
P/E119.13
EPS5.54
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
37.7
24.37
24.37
24.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,399.72
474.81
461.38
435.78
Net Worth
1,437.42
499.18
485.75
460.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
915.97
891.68
835.08
811.73
yoy growth (%)
2.72
6.77
2.87
0.43
Raw materials
-637.2
-617.88
-570.85
-538.98
As % of sales
69.56
69.29
68.35
66.4
Employee costs
-48.61
-48.16
-43.62
-45.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
33.27
41.95
40.91
48.93
Depreciation
-20.37
-18
-18.83
-17.47
Tax paid
-9.2
-11.65
-6.99
-17.28
Working capital
53.93
-1.36
14.51
15.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.72
6.77
2.87
0.43
Op profit growth
-10.75
2.93
-11.64
8.54
EBIT growth
-18.35
2.44
-13.22
10.99
Net profit growth
-13.92
-10.66
7.18
15.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,547.2
897.14
758.08
847.97
915.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,547.2
897.14
758.08
847.97
915.47
Other Operating Income
2.24
1.73
1.59
1.74
1.15
Other Income
2.81
2.32
4.16
0.22
4.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,110.1
|32.47
|4,95,575.79
|2,930
|1.94
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,398.9
|78.27
|2,69,857.95
|1,114.11
|0.86
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
522.15
|63.33
|1,76,505.12
|787.91
|0.29
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,078.5
|47.76
|1,22,340.62
|685.47
|1.78
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
809
|54.09
|1,04,988.7
|336
|0.5
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Harsha Raghavan
Non Executive Director
MANISH MEHTA
Independent Director
Om Prakash Manchanda
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Asheesh Kumar Sharma
Chairman & Independent Director
Rajesh Jain
Independent Director
SATISH PREMANAND RAO
Independent Director
Richa Arora
Managing Director
Nitish Bajaj
Non Executive Director
Harjeet Singh Kohli
Independent Director
Karamendra Daulet Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kavita
31 Sarojini Devi Road,
2nd Floor,
Telangana - 500003
Tel: 91-040-66650240/66333444
Website: http://www.atfoods.com
Email: jyoti.chawla@atfoods.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Sundrop Brands Limited was erstwhile incorporated as ITC Agro-Tech Limited in November, 1986. Thereafter, the name was changed to Agro Tech Foods Limited in July, 2000 and further the Company has chan...
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Reports by Sundrop Brands Ltd
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