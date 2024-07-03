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Sundrop Brands Ltd Share Price Live

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662
(-0.13%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:49 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open662
  • Day's High662
  • 52 Wk High939.6
  • Prev. Close662.85
  • Day's Low662
  • 52 Wk Low 556
  • Turnover (lac)0.74
  • P/E119.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value386.85
  • EPS5.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,495.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sundrop Brands Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹662

Prev. Close

₹662.85

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.74

Day's High

₹662

Day's Low

₹662

52 Week's High

₹939.6

52 Week's Low

₹556

Book Value

₹386.85

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,495.53

P/E

119.13

EPS

5.54

Divi. Yield

0

Sundrop Brands Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2025

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1 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Sundrop Brands Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Sundrop Brands Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:42 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.90%

Foreign: 38.90%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 5.79%

Institutions: 5.78%

Non-Institutions: 55.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Sundrop Brands Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

37.7

24.37

24.37

24.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,399.72

474.81

461.38

435.78

Net Worth

1,437.42

499.18

485.75

460.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

915.97

891.68

835.08

811.73

yoy growth (%)

2.72

6.77

2.87

0.43

Raw materials

-637.2

-617.88

-570.85

-538.98

As % of sales

69.56

69.29

68.35

66.4

Employee costs

-48.61

-48.16

-43.62

-45.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

33.27

41.95

40.91

48.93

Depreciation

-20.37

-18

-18.83

-17.47

Tax paid

-9.2

-11.65

-6.99

-17.28

Working capital

53.93

-1.36

14.51

15.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.72

6.77

2.87

0.43

Op profit growth

-10.75

2.93

-11.64

8.54

EBIT growth

-18.35

2.44

-13.22

10.99

Net profit growth

-13.92

-10.66

7.18

15.93

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,547.2

897.14

758.08

847.97

915.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,547.2

897.14

758.08

847.97

915.47

Other Operating Income

2.24

1.73

1.59

1.74

1.15

Other Income

2.81

2.32

4.16

0.22

4.38

Sundrop Brands Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,110.1

32.474,95,575.792,9301.9415,599209.49

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,398.9

78.272,69,857.951,114.110.866,723.7527.53

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

522.15

63.331,76,505.12787.910.294,500.5555.47

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,078.5

47.761,22,340.62685.471.784,512.36192.68

Marico Ltd

MARICO

809

54.091,04,988.73360.52,20544.73

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sundrop Brands Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Harsha Raghavan

Non Executive Director

MANISH MEHTA

Independent Director

Om Prakash Manchanda

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Asheesh Kumar Sharma

Chairman & Independent Director

Rajesh Jain

Independent Director

SATISH PREMANAND RAO

Independent Director

Richa Arora

Managing Director

Nitish Bajaj

Non Executive Director

Harjeet Singh Kohli

Independent Director

Karamendra Daulet Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kavita

Registered Office

31 Sarojini Devi Road,

2nd Floor,

Telangana - 500003

Tel: 91-040-66650240/66333444

Website: http://www.atfoods.com

Email: jyoti.chawla@atfoods.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Sundrop Brands Limited was erstwhile incorporated as ITC Agro-Tech Limited in November, 1986. Thereafter, the name was changed to Agro Tech Foods Limited in July, 2000 and further the Company has chan...
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Reports by Sundrop Brands Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sundrop Brands Ltd share price today?

The Sundrop Brands Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹662 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sundrop Brands Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundrop Brands Ltd is ₹2495.53 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sundrop Brands Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sundrop Brands Ltd is 119.13 and 1.68 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sundrop Brands Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundrop Brands Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundrop Brands Ltd is ₹556 and ₹939.6 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sundrop Brands Ltd?

Sundrop Brands Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.32%, 3 Years at -6.72%, 1 Year at -25.23%, 6 Month at -7.76%, 3 Month at 8.64% and 1 Month at -1.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sundrop Brands Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sundrop Brands Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.91 %
Institutions - 5.78 %
Public - 55.31 %

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