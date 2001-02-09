INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF SUNDROP BRANDS LIMITED

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS AGRO TECH FOODS LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Sundrop Brands Limited (formerly known as Agro Tech Foods Limited) (the "Company"), and its ESOP Trust ("Trust") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2025, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, and its loss and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.7

Revenue Recognition

See Note 3(h) and Note 26 to standalone financial statements

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue from sale of goods is recognised when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon delivery of goods to customer and when there are no longer any unfulfilled obligations. The amount of revenue to be recognized is based on the consideration expected to be received in exchange for goods, excluding trade discounts, volume discounts, sales returns and taxes. Our audit procedures included the following: We have identified the existence of revenue recognition from sale of goods as a key audit matter because revenue is a key performance indicator for the Company and external stakeholders. Therefore, there is a risk of revenue being overstated on account of recognition before transfer of control particularly due to pressures for achieving the performance targets for the year. • Comparing the Companys revenue recognition policies with the applicable accounting standards; • Evaluating the design and implementation and testing the operating effectiveness of the relevant key internal controls over revenue recognition, including general IT controls and key IT application controls; • Performing substantive testing by selecting samples using statistical sampling for revenue transactions recorded during the year. For the samples selected, verifying the underlying documents such as sales invoices and dispatch/ acknowledged delivery receipts/ shipping documents to assess whether criteria for revenue recognition are met; • Testing samples of revenue transactions recorded closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end, selected using statistical sampling. For samples selected, we verified the underlying documents such as sales invoices and dispatch/ acknowledged delivery receipts/ shipping documents. Further, we examined the credit notes issued after the year-end to test whether related revenue was recognised in correct financial year; • Comparing revenue with historical trends and for deviations, conducted further enquiries and testing; • Assessing manual journal entries posted to revenue, selected based on specified risk-based criteria to identify unusual items and testing unusual items, if any; • Evaluating the adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the requirements of the applicable accounting standards.

Recoverability of investments in subsidiaries

See Note 7 to standalone financial statements

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Company has investment in subsidiaries aggregating to Rs. 10,788.05 million as at 31 March 2025. The Company accounts for these investments at cost less any provision for impairment loss. Investments in subsidiaries are assessed for impairment when an indicator of impairment exists. Our audit procedures included the following: As stated in Note 3(c) to the standalone financial statements, if any such indication exists, the Company estimates the recoverable value of such investments which is the higher of the fair value less costs of disposal and its value in use. • Evaluating the design and implementation and testing the operating effectiveness of key controls in respect of Companys impairment testing process, including approval of forecasts and valuation models; The identification of impairment event and the determination of impairment charge requires application of significant judgement by the Company. • Assessing the methodology established to identify Cash Generating Units (CGUs) to which such investment belongs is appropriate; The value in use is determined based on a discounted cash flow model. It involves making certain assumptions and using estimates, in particular, with respect to the projected future cashflows, terminal value, long term growth rate and applicable discounting rates. There is inherent uncertainty and judgment in forecasting and discounting future cash flows. • Comparing the projections used in the impairment model with the Board approved forecasts; Considering the judgement required for estimating the cash flows, the assumptions used and magnitude of the investments, we have considered recoverability of investments in subsidiaries as a key audit matter. • Verifying overall mathematical accuracy of calculations; • Challenging the assumptions used by comparing the inputs, in particular those relating to forecasted revenue growth and earnings, weighted average cost of capital, long-term growth rates, terminal value with externally available data, knowledge of the industry and with assistance of valuation specialists; • Performing a retrospective analysis with respect to Companys projections by comparing historical forecasts to actual results; • Performing sensitivity analysis to evaluate impact on recoverable amount due to changes in key assumptions like future revenue growth rates, terminal growth rate, and discount rate applied in the valuation; • Comparing the carrying value of the Companys investment in subsidiary with current valuation of its investment and assessed the need for any impairment; • Evaluating the adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the requirements of the applicable accounting standards.

Impairment of Cash Generating Units (CGUs) and identified Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) See Note 4 to standalone financial statements

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Our audit procedures included the following: The net carrying value of CGUs and identified PPE aggregating to INR 1,895.71 millions (post impairment provision) represents 12.20% of the total assets of the Company as at 31 March 2025. As stated in Note 4, during the year, the Company has recorded impairment provision of INR 654.62 millions against certain identified CGUs and impairment provision of INR 705.70 millions against certain identified PPE. • Evaluating the design and implementation and testing the operating effectiveness of key controls in respect of companys impairment testing process, including approval of forecasts and valuation models; As stated in Note 3(c) to the standalone financial statements, if any indication exists, the Company estimates the recoverable amount of the asset which is higher of the assets fair value less costs of disposal and its value in use. The Company has identified following indicators of impairment: • Assessing whether the methodology established to identify Cash Generating Units (CGUs) is appropriate; • Change in business strategy of the Companys business with respect to certain products • Analyzing the indicators of impairment of PPE and Companys assessment of those indicators; • Overall capacity utilization of certain plants. • Comparing the projections used in the impairment model with the Board approved forecasts; The identification of impairment event and the determination of impairment charge requires application of significant judgement by the Company. The value in use is determined based on a discounted cash flow model. It involves making certain assumptions, in particular, with respect to the timing and amount of future cash flows of the asset and using estimates like projected future cashflows, long term growth rate and applicable discounting rates, due to the inherent uncertainty and judgment in forecasting and discounting future cash flows. • Verifying overall mathematical accuracy of calculations; The recoverable value of certain PPE related to products, business of which is not expected to continue are determined at fair value which is inherently judgmental. Fair value was determined by the Company with the assistance of an external valuation expert using market value. • Challenging the assumptions used by comparing the inputs in particular those relating to forecast revenue growth and earnings, weighted average cost of capital, long-term growth rates, any by checking for inconsistency with the commercial strategy associated with the products, comparing the inputs with externally available data, knowledge of the industry with assistance of valuation specialist; Due to the significance of the value of CGUs and identified PPE and the possible indicators of impairment, we have considered this as a key audit matter. • Challenging the methodology and approach followed to determine the fair value of identified PPE with the assistance of firms valuation specialist; • Performing sensitivity analysis to evaluate impact on recoverable amount due to changes in key assumptions like future revenue growth rates, terminal growth rate, and discount rate applied in the valuation; • Evaluating adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the requirements of the applicable accounting standards.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors/ Board of Trustees Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. The respective Management and Board of Directors of the Company/ Board of Trustees of the Trust are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company/Trust and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors/ Board of Trustees are responsible for assessing the ability of the Company/Trust to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective Board of Directors/ Board of Trustees either intends to liquidate the Company/Trust or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors/ Board of Trustees are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company/Trust.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024 were audited by the predecessor auditor who had expressed an unmodified opinion on 24 April 2024.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2025 and 01 April 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2025 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 9, 25 & 36 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d (i) The management of the Company has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 56 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management of the Company has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 56 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares:

i. In case of primary accounting software, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer for one table during the year. Further, the audit trail was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the period 01 April 2024 to 10 August 2024.

ii. In the absence of an independent service auditors report in relation to controls at a service organisation for an accounting software used for maintaining payroll masters, which is operated by a third-party software service provider, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature for the said software was enabled and operated during the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

iii. In the absence of an independent service auditors report from 01 October 2024 to 31 March 2025 in relation to controls at a service organisation for an accounting software used for maintaining the books of account relating to payroll processing records, which is operated by a third-party software service provider, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature for the said software was enabled and operated from 01 October 2024 to 31 March 2025 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, except where audit trail was not enabled in the previous year, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ payable by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid/ payable to any director by the Company is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For B S R and Co

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.:128510W

Arpan Jain

Partner

Membership No.: 125710 ICAI

UDIN:25125710BMOXWT6505

Place: Gurugram

Date: 19 May, 2025.

Sundrop Brands Limited

(Formerly Known as Agro Tech Foods Limited)

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Sundrop Brands Limited (formerly known as Agro Tech Foods Limited) for the year ended 31 March 2025

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Rs.section of our report of even date)

(i) (a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(i) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified every year. In accordance with this programme, all property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit has been physically verified by the management during the year. For goods- in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in companies and granted loans to other parties in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not made any investments in firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties and not granted loans to companies, firms and limited liability partnership.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans as below:

Particulars Loans (Amount INR Millions) Aggregate amount during the year Others (loans to employees) 0.03 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Others (loans to employees) 0.65

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted advances in the nature of loans during the year. The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans provided during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Income-Tax, Entry Tax, Value Added Tax, Duty of Excise and Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (INR in millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 8.78 2016-17 Commissioner of Income-tax appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 15.98 2017-18 Commissioner of Income-tax appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 7.40 2019-20 Commissioner of Income-tax appeals Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 28.10 2009-12 Central Excise & Service Tax Appelate Tribunal (1.00)* Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 34.94 2006-11 Supreme Court (34.94)* Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 11.83 2019-21 Central Excise & Service Tax Appelate Tribunal (0.26)* Bihar Sales Tax, 1981 Sales Tax 0.82 2001-02 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeals), Patna (0.21)* Tamil Nadu Sales Tax Act, 1959 Sales Tax 0.26 2002-03 Assistant Commissioner Appeals, Commercial Taxes, Chennai Delhi Sales Tax Act, 1975 Sales Tax 0.95 2003-04 Additional Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Delhi Central Sales Tax, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.39 2004-05 Additional Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Delhi Central Sales Tax 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.36 2009-10 Superindent of Commercial Taxes, Guwahati West Bengal Sales Tax Act, 1994 Sales Tax 0.72 2001-02 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Madhya Pradesh Sales Tax Act 1958 Sales Tax 1.85 2010-11 Commissioner Sales Tax, Madhya Pradesh Uttarakhand Value Added Tax, 2005 Value Added Tax 0.07 2015-16 Appellate Tribunal, Dehradun Jharkhand Value Added Tax, 2005 Value Added Tax 1.51 2015-18 Commercial Taxes, Officer Ranchi Bihar Value Added Tax, 2005 Value Addes Tax 0.42 2015-16 Joint Commissioner Appeals, Bihar Rajasthan Tax of entry of goods into Local Area Act 1999 Entry Tax 39.84 2002-04 Rajasthan High Court (2.00)* Rajasthan Tax of entry of goods into Local Area Act 1999 Entry Tax 3.46 2008-09 Tax Board, Ajmer, Appelate Authority, Commercial Taxes, Jaipur (1.00)* Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 17.60 (1.94)* 2017-23 GST - Appelate Tribunal, Hyderabad Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 0.62 2017-18 Commissioner Appeals, Bihar Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 10.98 2017-22 Commissioner Appeals, Gujarat (1.86)* Customs Act, 1962 Custom duty 2.65 2017-18 Commissioner Appeals, Maharashtra (1.62)* Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Goods and Service Tax 1.69 2020-21 and 2024-25 2017-18 GST Appellate Tribunal, UK Joint Commissioner (Appeals), Jaipur 0.04 Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 0.05 2017-19 Additional Commissioner, (Appeals) Bhubaneshwar (0.01)*

* Represents amount paid under protest

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made a private placement and preferential allotment of its equity shares during the year. In our opinion, the Company has duly complied with the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act. The Company has made aforesaid allotment of its equity shares as purchase consideration for the acquisition of equity shares of Del Monte Foods Private Limited. There have been no cash consideration.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For B S R and Co

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 128510W

Arpan Jain

Partner

Membership No.: 125710

ICAI UDIN: 25125710BMOXWT6505

Place: Gurugram

Date: 19 May 2025

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Sundrop Brands Limited (formerly known as Agro Tech Foods Limited) for the year ended 31 March 2025

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Rs.section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Sundrop Brands Limited (formerly known as Agro Tech Foods Limited) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of such internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For B S R and Co

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 128510W

Arpan Jain

Partner

Membership No.: 125710

ICAI UDIN:25125710BMOXWT6505

Place: Gurugram

Date: 19 May, 2025.