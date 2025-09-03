AGM 30/09/2025 we are here to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and 108 of Companies Act,2013 Read with rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration ) Rules, 2014 of the company is providing facility to members of the company to cast their vote through electronic means including Remote E-voting for the annual general meeting to be held on 30th september,2025 Respected Sir, we are here to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations,2015 and section 91 of Companies Act, 2013 the Register of Members and Share Transfer shall remain closed from Wednesday 24th Septembe,2025 to Tuesday 30th September,2025 for the purpose of next annual general meeting of the company to be held on Tuesday 30th september,2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2025) we are here to submit copy of notice of 31st annual general meeting of the company to be held on 30th September 20225 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.09.2025) Respected Sir, This is with reference to Regulation 30 read with schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting of the company held on Tuesday 30th September, 2025 at registered office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2025) Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 we are submitting Scrutinizer Report of 31st AGM of the company held on 30th September,2025 SUMBMISSION OF MINUTES/ SCRUTINIZER REPORT OF AGM OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 30TH SEPTEMBER,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)