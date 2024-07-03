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Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd Share Price Live

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325
(-0.76%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:55:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

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  • Open330.5
  • Day's High330.5
  • 52 Wk High370
  • Prev. Close327.5
  • Day's Low325
  • 52 Wk Low 197
  • Turnover (lac)3.59
  • P/E75.11
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value50.42
  • EPS4.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,007.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹330.5

Prev. Close

₹327.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹3.59

Day's High

₹330.5

Day's Low

₹325

52 Week's High

₹370

52 Week's Low

₹197

Book Value

₹50.42

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,007.72

P/E

75.11

EPS

4.36

Divi. Yield

0

Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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1 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

Split

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Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:41 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.65%

Non-Promoter- 30.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.03

5.03

5.03

5.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.58

33.94

25.49

18.17

Net Worth

44.61

38.97

30.52

23.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

47.99

63.58

52.94

52.4

yoy growth (%)

-24.5

20.09

1.01

18.59

Raw materials

-10.14

-14.62

-14.67

-14.86

As % of sales

21.12

23

27.72

28.36

Employee costs

-8.38

-13.87

-12.86

-12.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.45

2.57

3.09

3.08

Depreciation

-3.37

-3.71

-2.09

-1.9

Tax paid

0

-0.67

-0.99

-1.15

Working capital

0.74

4.6

-0.8

-2.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.5

20.09

1.01

18.59

Op profit growth

-34.21

23.88

-5.52

55.99

EBIT growth

-60.72

-9.57

-9.49

141.95

Net profit growth

-76.01

-9.25

8.97

1,479.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

607.75

180.16

117.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

607.75

180.16

117.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.8

0.58

0.04

Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.95

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.95

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.5

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Prakash Chand Chhabra

Executive Director

Tilok Chand Chhabra

Executive Director

Saurabh Chhabra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aishwarya Tripathi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Lokesh Mundra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Monika Lalwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Kumar Bagrecha

Registered Office

14th K M Stone,

Chittorgart Road Bilia Kalan,

Rajasthan - 311001

Tel: 91-1482-249002-005

Website: http://www.akspintex.com

Email: akspintex@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Beetal House 99,

Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,

Delhi - 110062

Tel: 011 - 29961281 / 82

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetalrta@gmail.com

Summary

Sunrakshakk Industries India Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company as A.K. Processors Private Limited on October 6, 1994 having object of Processing of man made fabrics. Later...
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Reports by Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹325 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd is ₹1007.72 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd is 75.11 and 6.49 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd is ₹197 and ₹370 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd?

Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 139.23%, 3 Years at 159.74%, 1 Year at 25.22%, 6 Month at 50.37%, 3 Month at 43.39% and 1 Month at 0.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.34 %

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