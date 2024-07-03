Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹330.5
Prev. Close₹327.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.59
Day's High₹330.5
Day's Low₹325
52 Week's High₹370
52 Week's Low₹197
Book Value₹50.42
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,007.72
P/E75.11
EPS4.36
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.03
5.03
5.03
5.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.58
33.94
25.49
18.17
Net Worth
44.61
38.97
30.52
23.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
47.99
63.58
52.94
52.4
yoy growth (%)
-24.5
20.09
1.01
18.59
Raw materials
-10.14
-14.62
-14.67
-14.86
As % of sales
21.12
23
27.72
28.36
Employee costs
-8.38
-13.87
-12.86
-12.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.45
2.57
3.09
3.08
Depreciation
-3.37
-3.71
-2.09
-1.9
Tax paid
0
-0.67
-0.99
-1.15
Working capital
0.74
4.6
-0.8
-2.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.5
20.09
1.01
18.59
Op profit growth
-34.21
23.88
-5.52
55.99
EBIT growth
-60.72
-9.57
-9.49
141.95
Net profit growth
-76.01
-9.25
8.97
1,479.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
607.75
180.16
117.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
607.75
180.16
117.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.8
0.58
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.95
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.95
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.5
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Prakash Chand Chhabra
Executive Director
Tilok Chand Chhabra
Executive Director
Saurabh Chhabra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aishwarya Tripathi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Lokesh Mundra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Monika Lalwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Kumar Bagrecha
14th K M Stone,
Chittorgart Road Bilia Kalan,
Rajasthan - 311001
Tel: 91-1482-249002-005
Website: http://www.akspintex.com
Email: akspintex@gmail.com
Beetal House 99,
Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,
Delhi - 110062
Tel: 011 - 29961281 / 82
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetalrta@gmail.com
Summary
Sunrakshakk Industries India Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company as A.K. Processors Private Limited on October 6, 1994 having object of Processing of man made fabrics. Later...
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Reports by Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd
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