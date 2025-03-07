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Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd EGM

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Jun 9, 2026|03:55:00 PM

A K Spintex CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM1 Mar 202531 Mar 2025
Considered and decided to issue upto 11,75,600 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each at issue price of Rs. 840/- each including the premium of Rs. 830/- each, aggregating to not more than Rs.98,75,04,000/- (Rupees Ninety Eight Crore Seventy Five Lacs Four Thousands Only) (Total issue Size of equity) to the proposed allottees, (as listed in Annexure A) by way of preferential issue in accordance with the provision of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (Act) read with companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules,2014 and Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules,2014 , chapter V of the SEBI( Issue of capital and Disclosure Reequipments) Regulation,2018 SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 and such other acts/rules/regulations s may be applicable and subject to necessary approval from members of the company and other regulatory authorities Notice is hereby given for Extra Ordinary General meeting of the company to be Held on 31-03-2025 at 12:00 P..M. Through VC/OVAM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.03.2025) proceedings of Extra Ordinary General meeting of the company held on today Monday 31st march,2025 The EGM of the company was held on Monday, 31St MArch,2025 at 12:00 P.M. through (VC/OAVM) The meeting commenced at 12:00 P>M. and concluded at 01:00 P.M. Kindly find attach herewith the detailed summary of the proceedings of the EGM of the company pursuant to regulation 30 red with clause 13 of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/03/2025) Respected Sir, we are enclosing herewith details of voting result (Remote e-voting) of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the meeting of the company held on Monday, 31st March, 2025 through (VC/OVAM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.04.2025)

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