Board Meeting 30 May 2026 22 May 2026

Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 we are informed you that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company shall be held on Saturday the 30th May 2026 at 2:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company 14 K.M. Stone Chittorgarh Road Biliya Kalan Bhilwara-311001 to consider and approve the following business along with other routine business with Agenda 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026; 2.To approve any other matter with permission of chair

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 we are informed you that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company shall be held on Saturday the 14th February 2026 at 2:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company 14 K.M. Stone Chittorgarh Road Biliya Kalan Bhilwara-311001 to consider and approve the following business along with other routine business with Agenda. 1. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Month ended 31st December 2025 2.To approve any other matter with permission of chair Respected Sir, 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/nine Month ended on 31st December, 2025. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed. 2. Approved the appointment of Mr. Mudit Jindal (Chartered Accountants) as Internal Auditors of the company for the Financial Year 2025-26 3. Approved the appointment of Mrs. Monika Lalwani, Independent Director of the company as Member of Audit Committee and Removal of Mr. Lokesh Mundra Independent Director of the company from Audit Committee The meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:10 P.M. Hope you will find the same in order and take the same on your record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Respected Sir With reference to regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 we are informed you that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company shall be held on Thursday the 13th November 2025 at 2:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company 14 K.M. Stone Chittorgarh Road Biliya Kalan Bhilwara-311001 to consider and approve the following business along with other routine business with Agenda. 1. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2025 2. To approve any other matter with permission of chair Respected Sir, 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/half year ended on 30th September, 2025. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed. The meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:20 P.M. Hope you will find the same in order and take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 29 Aug 2025

Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 03rd September 2025 at the Registered office of the Company at Bhilwara inter-alia to consider and approve: 1. the proposal to Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required under Section 61 of the Companies Act 2013 and; 2. Notice of AGM to be held on 30th Sepetmebr2025 3. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the purpose of above- mentioned AGM; 4. Consider and approve Related Party Transactions subject to necessary approvals; 5. any other matters with the permission of board. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, September 03, 2025, inter alia, has approved the following: 1. Sub-division/ Split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up, be Sub-divided / Split into 05 (Five) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 02/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid up, subject to necessary approvals. The Record Date for Sub-division / Split of existing Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining requisite approval of the Shareholders of the Company and will be intimated in due course; The details required under Regulation 30 read with Para A(7) of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations vide its Master Circular No SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated 11th November, 2024 is attached below as Annexure-A. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 we are informed you that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company shall be held on Thursday the 14th August 2025 at 2:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company 14 K.M. Stone Chittorgarh Road Biliya Kalan Bhilwara-311001 to consider and approve the following business along with other routine business with Agenda. 1. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025 2. To approve the Appointment of K.C. Moondra & Associates Bhilwara as Cost Auditor for Financial Year 2025-26 3. To approve Directors Report for the Financial Year 2024-25 4. To approve any other matter with permission of chair 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2025. A copy of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result, along with Limited Review report thereon are attached herewith. 2. Statement of Deviation and Variation regarding preferential issue will be provided under integrated financial in XBRL filing 3. Approval of Directors Report for Financial Year 2024-25 4. Approve appointment of K.C. Moondra & Associates Cost Accountant FRN- 101814 for Financial Year 2025-26 5. Noted resignation of M/s Anil Somani & Associates, Secretarial Auditor of the company w.e.f. 14.08.2025 6. Appointment of Mr. Varun Kabra (M. No. 65304, COP No. 25188), Proprietor of M/s Varun Kabra & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as secretarial auditor of the company for a period of 5 years commencing from Financial year 2025-26, Subject to approval of the shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2025 6 Jun 2025