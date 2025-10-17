Has approved the following: 1. Sub-division/ Split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up, be Sub-divided / Split into 05 (Five) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 02/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid up, subject to necessary approvals. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SUNRAKSHAKK INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD (539300) RECORD DATE 17.10.2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 17/10/2025 DR-738/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE671K01019 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 17/10/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.10.2025) New ISIN : INE671K01027 Source : NSDL Date : 15.10.2025 In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20251008-49 dated October 08, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SUNRAKSHAKK INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED (539300) New ISIN No. INE671K01027 Remarks Sub-Division of the Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN number given above for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 17-10-2025 (DR- 738/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.10.2025)