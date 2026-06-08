To,

The Members of

SUNRAKSHAKK INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS A.K. SPINTEX LIMITED)

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of SUNRAKSHAKK INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS A.K. SPINTEX LIMITED) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025 the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit.

The Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Key audit matter description Principal Audit Procedures STRATEGIC TRANSITION & ACQUISITION Our audit approach to address the above Key Audit Matter included the following procedures: The company transitioned from textiles to FMCG and intermediate chemicals segments also during the year. Further, The company has made Investment in Sunrakshak Agro Products Pvt Ltd and made it 100% Subsidiary. The strategic shifts and investments involved complex accounting estimates and disclosures. Understanding and evaluation of processes • Obtained an understanding of the process followed by management in evaluating and approving the acquisition, including review of Board minutes, General Meeting resolutions and related agreements. Since the investment in subsidiary is of substantial amount and since the company has done various activities for transition from textile to multiple businesses, we have considered the audit of the above area to be key audit matter for reporting purposes. • Evaluated the design and implementation of relevant internal financial controls in relation to acquisition accounting and new business operations. Substantive testing and verification • Verified the acquisition documents, valuation report, consideration paid, and related approvals with supporting documentation. • Assessed the identification and recognition of assets acquired and liabilities assumed, including working capital, fixed assets, intangible assets, and borrowings. • Recomputed the purchase price allocation and tested managements workings relating to goodwill or capital reserve arising from the acquisition (for consolidation purposes). • Checked compliance with Ind AS requirements for consolidation and elimination entries, including treatment of inter-company transactions (for consolidation purposes). Judgemental estimates and disclosures • Compared accounting policies of the acquired subsidiary with those of the parent company and assessed adjustments made for consistency (for consolidation purposes). • Reviewed segmental reporting prepared by management to ensure proper classification, measurement, and disclosure in accordance with Ind AS 108 in consolidated financial statements. Presentation and disclosure • Assessed the adequacy and completeness of disclosures made in the standalone and consolidated financial statements with respect to the acquisition and strategic transition. • Verified whether disclosures provide sufficient information regarding nature of business transition, impact on financial performance, and associated risks. Based on the above procedures, we found managements assessment and accounting of the strategic transition and acquisition to be reasonable and consistent with the applicable financial reporting framework.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those charged with governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of directors are responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) referred to in section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: -

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the cash flow statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses as Unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the company internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March,2025 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

(i) The company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations on its IND AS financial position in its Ind AS financial statements

(ii) As per the information provided to us by the management, the company has not entered in to long term contract including derivative contracts for which provisioning is required;

(iii) The management has represented to us, that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than those disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

(iv) Based on the audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the above representations given by the management contain any material mis-statement.

(v) As the Company has not declared any dividend in the past years & there is no unpaid dividend, so there is no requirement of transfer of amount in Investor Education & Protection fund (IEPF).

(i) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the said software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For: O.P. Dad & Co. Chartered Accountants. Firm Reg. No. 002330C (Abhishek Dad) Partner M. No. 409237 UDIN- 25409237BMOVOF9676 Place: Bhilwara Dated: 30th May, 2025

Annexure "A" to the Independent audit report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of SUNRAKSHAKK INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS A.K. SPINTEX LIMITED) of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and right of use assets.

(B) The Company does not have intangible assets. Therefore, we have no comments under para 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and right of use assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment and right of use assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment and right of use assets or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to u and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The management has informed that the Quarterly statements submitted to the bank are provisional in nature. The Quarterly returns or Statement furnished to the bank are broadly in reconciliation with books of accounts subject to few differences on account of valuation methodology, Wastages, dead stock, reconciliation differences on account of multiple stages of production, third party stock at our premises, as per explanation of management in the schedule" Short term borrowings".

(iii) (a) During the year the company has made investments in and provided guarantee to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, in respect of which:

(A) The Company has made investments in subsidiary company during the year. The balance of investments in the subsidiary company is as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

To Whom The aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date Investments in equity shares of subsidiary company 2472.90 2472.90

(B) The Company has not made any investments during the year in companies other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, and the terms and conditions of the guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans to other companies, hence reporting clause under 3(iii)(c) to (f) is not applicable

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with requirements of section 185 and 186 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees or security made by it during the year under audit;

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not

accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of

the Companies Act, 2013 and such accounts and records have been so made and maintained by the company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Custom Duty, GST, Sales Tax, Excise Duty, VAT, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they have become payable.

b) According to the information & explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there is no amount which have not been deposited on account on account of any dispute in respect of income tax, customs duty and excise duty, GST and cess, except the disputed statutory dues aggregating to Rs. 46.26 Lakhs that have not been deposited on account of matters pending before appropriate authorities are as under:

Name of the Statute Financial year to which the matter pertains Nature of the dues Forum where dispute is pending Amount (^ in Lakhs) Textiles Cess Act 1997-2007 TC Cess Textile Cess Tribunal, 46.26

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions previously unrecorded in books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Hence reporting under clause x(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the company has not been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements etc., as required by the Indian Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities:

The company has generally been regular spent the amount in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities as per the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act.

During the year, the company was required to spend Rs. 15.68 Lakhs towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities during the year but has spent Rs. 1.71 Lakhs our of the same for this purpose. The balance amount of Rs. 13.97 Lakhs has not been spent nor has it been transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 till the date of our report. However, the management of the company has explained that said amount shall be deposited in Schedule VII Fund in accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 on or before 30th September 2025.

(xxi) There are no qualifications or adverse remarks given by the auditor in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the subsidiary company. As such provision of clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For: O.P. Dad & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 002330C (Abhishek Dad) Partner M. No. 409237 UDIN- 25409237BMOVOF9676 Place: Bhilwara Dated: 30th May, 2025

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SUNRAKSHAKK INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS A.K. SPINTEX LIMITED)

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SUNRAKSHAKK INDUSTRIES INDIA LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS A.K. SPINTEX LIMITED) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable

detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.