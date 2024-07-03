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Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd Company Summary

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327.5
(-3.03%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Sunrakshakk Industries India Ltd Summary

Sunrakshakk Industries India Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company as A.K. Processors Private Limited on October 6, 1994 having object of Processing of man made fabrics. Later to expand the area of operation and to fulfill its Capital requirement, the Company got converted as Public Limited Company on January 6, 1995 and the name was changed to A.K.

Processors Limited. In eighties there were lots of opportunities in textile sector. The Government focused on textile development.

To avail this opportunity the Company decided to start fabric processing business and the name of the Company was changed from A.K. Processors Limited to A.K. Spintex Limited on February 24, 1995.

Later in March 2025, to align with new business and to diversify in FMCG and other consumer centric business, the company rebranded itself as Sunrakshakk Industries India Limited on April 25, 2025, pursuant to new certificate of incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Haryana. In 2014-15, Company expanded the project by adding an imported machine Comfit Finish Range machine for better finishing. It added Fully Automatic Yamuna Hydraulic Jigger Machine.

The Company in 2016-17 expanded the product by adding an imported Set Brushing (Sueding) Machine for better finishing.The Company is principally engaged in the business of Processing of textiles. Further, the Company has amended the Memorandum of association to add certain objects related to FMCG, Intermediate chemicals and others in its business. Pursuant to its strategic diversification plan, the Company include new lines of business in the FMCG and FMCG intermediates sector, in addition to its existing fabric business.

The amended objects, inter alia, include the following: To carry on the business in India and abroad as manufacturer, trader, distributor, and dealer of cosmetics, personal care, healthcare, home care, plant care, pet care, veterinary products, packaging material, and all other allied/incidental products, together with intermediate chemicals. On December 27, 2024, the Company acquired 100% equity shareholding in Sunrakshak Agro Products Private Limited (SAPPL).
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