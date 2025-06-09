|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|3 Sep 2025
|24 Sep 2025
|30 Sep 2025
|Respected Sir, we are here to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations,2015 and section 91 of Companies Act, 2013 the Register of Members and Share Transfer shall remain closed from Wednesday 24th Septembe,2025 to Tuesday 30th September,2025 for the purpose of next annual general meeting of the company to be held on Tuesday 30th september,2025
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.