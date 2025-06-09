Respected Sir, we are here to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations,2015 and section 91 of Companies Act, 2013 the Register of Members and Share Transfer shall remain closed from Wednesday 24th Septembe,2025 to Tuesday 30th September,2025 for the purpose of next annual general meeting of the company to be held on Tuesday 30th september,2025