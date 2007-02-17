To The Members of Sunshine Pictures Limited

(Formerly Known as Sunshine Pictures Private Limited) Report on the Audit of the standalone financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sunshine Pictures Limited (Formerly

Known as Sunshine Pictures Private Limited) (the Compofly), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31,2025, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

ln our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,20l3 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2025, its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and ICAIs the

Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon o The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information.

The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report

(the Reports), but does not include the financial statements and our auditors repo

. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other infi express any form ofassurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

. If. based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to repoft that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible forthe matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of aflairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows in accordance with the IndAS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also ir-rcludes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities: selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records. relevant to the preparation and presentation of the flnancial statement that give a true and fair view and are fiee fiom material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management is responsible for asseSsing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

fhose Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a wl-role are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise fion-r fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticisrn throughout the audit. We also:

o Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The ri a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3Xi) of the Act. we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors reporl. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

o Evaluate tl-re overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone frnancial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; (ii) and to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope

and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relaiionships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

I . As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

A. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

B. In our opinion, proper books ofaccount as required by law have been kept by the as it appears from our examination of those books.

C. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

D. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

E On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on April 1 ,2125taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31.2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section

164(2) of the Act.

F With respect to the adequacy of the intemal financial controls over financial reporting o1. the Conlpany and the operating eff-ectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Rlpo.t in

Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

G With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance ,,virh the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

H with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

1l of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014,as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) l-he company has disclosed the impacr of pending litigations on its financial posilion in its Standalone Financial Statements. Ref-er to Note

37 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts fbr which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company. d) i The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities. including foreign entities (lntermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded i, writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: o directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in anv

r

manner whatsoever (ultimate Beneficiaries,) by or on behalf of the company. o provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries.

ii The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in *riting or otherwise, that the Company shall: a directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified ir.r any lnanner whatsoever (Ultimate Beneficiaries) by or on behalf of the Funding party or b provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

l,:::l;il:.,J,TX,x.:x:;.J:T#:xH.ffi,::*.:T,?:T:fl :T:.#,il:

representations under subclause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material misstatement. e) The Company has not paid any dividend during the year and hence, compliance with

Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

I Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) lacilitv which was enabled on September

12,2024 and,rhe same has

for all operate;,il;d;;iin. r.u.

relevant transactions recorded in the softwares.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with except for the period before September 12,2024 as stated above.

Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

2 As required by tlie companies (Auditors

Report) order, 2020 (theorder,,) issued by the central

Government in terms of Section 143(1

1) of the Act, we give in Annexure B statement a on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the

Order.

For Satyanarayan Goyal & Co. LLp

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. - 006636C/

V}C

CA Shubham Jain (Partner)

(M. No. - 441604)

(UDIN -2s 4 4t 60 4BMJPTM 28 45)

Place: Mumbai Date: June 03,2025

ANNEXURE 6.{ TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 1(f) underReport on other

Legal and Regul atoryRequirements section ofour report ofeven date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting under CIause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 (,,the Act) we have audited the intertial financial controls over financial reporting of Sunshile pictures Liniited (Formerly Known as Sunshine Pictures Private

Limited) 1the Comlany,,) as of March3l,2025 in

conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company- --r-- fbr the year ended

date. on that

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial contrors

l-he Companys ntanagement is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteriiestablished by the company considering the essential components of internal control statedln thebuidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of fiauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial informatior. as required under the comparie, .ict,

2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and its joint operations companies incorporated in India (retain as applicable) based oll oLlr audit. we conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of lnternal

Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the

Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of chartered

Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the companies

Act,20l3, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perfbrm the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such conirols operated effectively in all material respects. our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. our audit of i,ternal firrancial cotrtrols over financial reporting included obtaining an underitanding of internal fi,ancial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material ,ieakness exists, ind testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether dueio fraud or error.

auditY:,f*::,t^i:ltf^:ill-:1,0,r...I.opinion ryu^. obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our on the Companys internal financial controls

system over financtri;;Ir#;;

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements fbr external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maiuteuance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companvs assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Intcrnal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future years are subject to the risk that the internal f,rnancial control over financial reporling may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporling and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2025, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential cor.nponcnts of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For Satyanarayan Goyal & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. - 00

Qs^0.

\

CA Shubham Jain (Partner) (M. No. - 441604)

(uDrN - 2544L604BMJPTM284)

Place: Mumbai Date: June 03,2025

ANNEXURE - B: Report under the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date on the accounts of Sunshine Pictures Limited (ttFormerly Known as Sunshine Pictures Private Limited) (the Company) for the year ended March 31,2025, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

i. According to the information & explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant & equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(iXaXB) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information

& explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Cornpany has not revalued its property, plant & equipment (including right to use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ixd) of the order is not applicable.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder and hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable.

ll. a) Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, the Company does not hold any inventory (i.e., goods). Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis our examinatibn of the records of the company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iixb) of the order is not applicable.

I11. According to the information and explainations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in mutual funds, exchange traded funds, alternate investment funds, equity shares, infrastructure investment trust and bo thc year, however, has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms ty partnerships or any other parties during the year. The company provided has loans, unsecured, to related and other parties during the year. In relation to the above, we report that:

The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans during year the and details of which are given below:

Loans (t in Lakhs)

A. Aggregate amount provided during the year: - Related parly 30.00 - Others 20.01 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases (including accrued interest): - Related party 191.13 - Others 175.60

b. The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans or advances in the nature of loans provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

The Cornpany has granted loans to related parlies. During the year, the

Company has received repayment of such loan to the extent demanded. Having regard to the above ald that the balance principal or payment of interest has not been demanded for repayment by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular. (Refbr reporting under clause (iiiX below).

In respect of loans granted by the Company to others, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation

d. According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures perfbrmed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by tlie

Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

No loan granted by the company to others which has fallen during due the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of the existing loans givep to the sar.e parties.

During the year, the Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand the details of which are given below: (Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars Related Parties Aggregate of loans during the year -Repayable on demand 30.00 Percentage of loans to the total loans 59.99%

tv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the conlpany has complied the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans grunt.d, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted a,y deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits during the year and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the Company.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section

(l) of section 148 of the Act for the services provided by the company and hence reporling under clause 3(vi) is not applicable to the Company.

vl1. According to the information & explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax.

Service Tax, Customs Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and

Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities during the year except certain delays in case of Goods and Services Tax. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees Insurance,

State lncome-tax, Sales tax. Service Tax, Customs Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a year of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 3 I ,2025 on account o of any disputeute except asAS follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Period to which the Forum where Dispute is Remarks Amount Relates Pending .The Finance Act,1994 Service tax and Penalties 1,290.27 April 2011 to March 2015 Excise and service tax appellate tribunal Refer Note 37 in financial statements Income Tax Act,l961 Income tax and penalty demand 1,882.19 2019-20 Income-tax (Appeals) Refer Note 37 in financial statements

viii There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, (43 1961 of 1961) during the year.

ix. Based on information and explanation provided by the management of c

of

our examination of the records of the Company, a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other bonowings or in the paynient of interest thereon to any lender. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) is not applicable to that extent.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank financial or institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis our examination of the records of the company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

c) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its srrbsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporling on clause 3(ixXg of the

Order is not applicable.

x (a) During the year, the company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or fufiher pLrblic offer (including debt instruments) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not raised funds by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the

Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under (12) sub-section of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of ihis report,

(c) To the best of our knowledge, we have taken into consideration there is no whistle-blower cornplaints received by the Company during the year. xii The company is not Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of Order is not applicable

.

xiii According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of section ll7 and 188 of the Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. (a) in our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system co and the nature of its business.

(b) According to the inlbrmation and explanatiorrs given to us and based on oLlr exami,ation ol rhe records of the Company. provisions of section

138 of the Companies Act,20l3 is not applicable to the company Therefbre, no internal audit has been conducted duiing the year. Hence, reportirg under clause 3(xiv)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xv According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of section 192 of the

Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The company is tiot required to be registered under section 45-lA of the Reserve Ba,k of India

Act, 1934 and hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of

. the order is not applicable.

(b) fhe company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year and hence, the company is not required to obtain cerlificate of registration from the Reserve

Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause

3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment

Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting under .iuur. 3(xvi)(c) of the ordei is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the

Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause :1xvi;14; are not applicable. xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financialyear covered by our audit and the immediately precedir-rg financial year.

xviii During the year, the previous statutory auditor

Sunil Karda, Chartered Accountant has resigned as statutory auditors of the company. However, there no are issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors which has to be considered.

xix on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of finapcial assets a,d payment of flnancial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statementq and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination ofthe evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncerlainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is ,ot capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a year of one year fronl the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the firture viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a year of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no Lrnspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant project. to any Accordingly. clauses

3(xx)(a) and 3(xxXb) of the Order are not applicable.

For Safyanarayan Goyal & Co. LLp Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. -

q+q

CA Shubham Jain (Partner) (M. No. - 441604)

(uDrN - 2544L604BMJPTM2841)

Place: Mumbai Date: June 03,2025