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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
26.35
0.12
0.14
0.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.45
69.59
27.17
25.01
Net Worth
104.8
69.71
27.31
25.15
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
103.33
133.8
26.51
87.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
103.33
133.8
26.51
87.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.48
5.66
0.4
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
478.4
|12.83
|18,853.01
|218.64
|2.61
|848.48
|312.6
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,185.85
|38.66
|11,645.04
|51.6
|0
|1,582.5
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
516.15
|42.59
|9,951.86
|52.6
|0.87
|208.25
|81.99
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
97.45
|147.65
|9,360.26
|47.3
|2.05
|1,780.9
|109.97
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
673.75
|40.13
|8,612.65
|43.7
|1.93
|106.51
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Vipul Amrutlal Shah
WTD & Executive Director
SHEFALI SHAH VIPUL
WTD & Executive Director
Aryaman Vipul Shah
WTD & Executive Director
Maurya Vipul Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manmohan Shetty
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kapil Bagla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Santanu Ray
Independent Non Exe. Director
Paresh Ganatra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hiral Purohit
A -102, 1st FLOOR, BHARAT ARK,,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: +91 70390 02911
Website: http://www.sunshinepictures.in
Email: compliance@sunshinepictures.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Sunshine Pictures Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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