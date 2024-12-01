Board approved Stock Split Fixed Friday, 6th October, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for sub-division of equity shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SURYA ROSHNI LTD., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SURYA ROSHNI LTD. (500336) RECORD DATE 06.10.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 06/10/2023 DR-628/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE335A01012 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 06/10/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.09.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Surya Roshni Limited (SURYAROSNI) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. October 06, 2023. Symbol SURYAROSNI Company Name Surya Roshni Limited New ISIN INE335A01020 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 06, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 03.10.2023)