Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.94
10.94
10.94
10.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
899.85
750.2
661.88
684.25
Net Worth
910.79
761.14
672.82
695.19
Minority Interest
Debt
292.52
51.72
107.27
63.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.99
19.94
19.57
19.75
Total Liabilities
1,225.3
832.8
799.66
778.53
Fixed Assets
376.12
343.18
339.55
288.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
44.2
42.25
65.6
130.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.91
6.03
0
0
Networking Capital
781.49
435.07
391.68
353.33
Inventories
254.03
332.61
241.72
245.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
175.98
125.43
112.31
143.66
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
475.21
237.45
153.11
80.23
Sundry Creditors
-82.94
-223.92
-86.61
-84.88
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-40.79
-36.5
-28.85
-31.09
Cash
22.59
6.27
2.83
6.32
Total Assets
1,225.31
832.8
799.66
778.52
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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