To the Board of Directors of SANMITRA COMMERCIAL LIMITED Report on the Audit of Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the annual financial results of SANMITRA COMMERCIAL LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as the Company") for the year ended March 31, 2025 and the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Cash Flows as at and for the year ended on that date, attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the Listing Regulations).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial results:

i. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and

ii. give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025 and the balance sheet and the statement of cash flows as at and for the year ended on that date.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. During the year under consideration, we do not have any key audit matters to report.

Emphasis of Matter

We Draw Attention to the outstanding trade payables and receivables related to the companys discontinued business from FY 2018-19, which remain unsettled. The recoverability of these amounts is uncertain and subject to managements determination. Furthermore, the company has extended loans and advances to various parties, which are still outstanding as of the report date. However, due to the lack of confirmation, we are unable to express an opinion on the nature and recoverability of these loans and advances.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Results

These financial results have been prepared based on the annual financial statements. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company and the balance sheet and the statement of cash flows in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the Listing Regulations. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the financial results by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the financial results, the Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for assessing the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are Inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial results including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) Apart from matters stated in emphasis of matter paragraph, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of change in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure 2" to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations as of March 31, 2025, on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company. iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

3. As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the Holding Company or any of its subsidiary companies incorporated in India only with effect from 1 April 2025, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

4. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year. Hence the provisions of Section 197 of the Act are not applicable.

5. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility Accordingly, we are unable to comment on any instance of audit trail feature being tampered.

For Laxmikant Kabra & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN.: 117183W/ W100736

CA Siddhant Kabra

Partner

Place: Thane

Membership No.: 193348 Date: 30th May 2025 UDIN: 25193348BMHXXZ1501

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT:

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2025, we report that:

i. a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets. b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property plant and equipment by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, company does not have any immovable property. d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) during the year ended 31st March 20253. e. There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any inventory. Accordingly, clause 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iii. a. The company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

b. The company has provided loans, during the year as under:

Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year (others) 9.53 Lakhs Balance outstanding as at the Balance sheet date in respect of above cases 140.32 Lakhs

c. The above loans and advances are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Balances of such loans and advances are subject to confirmation and reconciliation if any.

d. The investments made, guarantee provided, in our opinion, prima-facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

iv. The company has not granted any loans, or made any investments, guarantees, and security, to which the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 apply.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and explanation given to us, the provisions of maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act are not applicable to Company for the financial year 2020-21. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. a. Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Service

Tax, Custom Duty and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, Goods and Service tax, Custom Duty and other material statutory dues were outstanding for the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the records of the Company, there are no dues outstanding of income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax and cess on account of any dispute for the year ended March 31, 2021.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. a. Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or debenture holders or government. b. The Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority during the year. c. During the year the company has not availed any term loans d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes during the year by the Company. e. The company does not have any Subsidiary, Associates or Joint Ventures.

x. a. The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/ further public offer

(including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b. During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a. No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year b. There is no instance, during the year that necessitates reporting in the form ADT-4 c. There are no instances of whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clauses 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies

Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xv. During the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with persons connected with its directors. Therefore, the requirement to report on clauses 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. a. The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the

Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company d. There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The company did not carry out any operations during the year, resulting in a loss primarily due to fixed costs.

The profit and loss, other comprehensive income, and capital gains arising from the sale of investments have not been considered for the purpose of this clause, as these were not in nature of regular business activity. However, if the capital gains income is considered, the company has reported a net profit for the year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that there does not exists material uncertainty as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. Even though there are no operations or business in the company, management is of the opinion that company will start its operations. Also, Current assets of the company are more than current liabilities. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanation given to us provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The company does not have any subsidiaries or associates or joint ventures, the accounts of which are to be consolidated and as such there are no consolidated financial statements.

For Laxmikant Kabra & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN.: 117183W/ W100736

CA Siddhant Kabra

Partner

Place: Thane

Membership No.: 193348 Date: 30th May 2025 UDIN: 25193348BMHXXZ1501

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 10(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members SANMITRA COMMERCIAL LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025

Report on the internal financial controls under clause(i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting SANMITRA COMMERCIAL LIMITED (‘the Company) as of March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company.

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Laxmikant Kabra & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN.: 117183W/ W100736

CA Siddhant Kabra

Partner

Place: Thane

Membership No.: 193348 Date: 30th May 2025 UDIN: 25193348BMHXXZ1501