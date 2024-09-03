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Tandhan Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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122.8
(1.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open122.8
  • Day's High122.8
  • 52 Wk High122.8
  • Prev. Close120.4
  • Day's Low122.8
  • 52 Wk Low 11
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.8
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)611.21
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Tandhan Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹122.8

Prev. Close

₹120.4

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.16

Day's High

₹122.8

Day's Low

₹122.8

52 Week's High

₹122.8

52 Week's Low

₹11

Book Value

₹23.8

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

611.21

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tandhan Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2025

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29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Tandhan Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Tandhan Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:41 AM
Mar-2026Feb-2026Dec-2025Oct-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.06%

Non-Promoter- 34.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Tandhan Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.46

0.21

-0.04

-0.04

Net Worth

1.56

1.31

1.06

1.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

8.07

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

-7.62

0

As % of sales

0

0

94.49

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.06

0.07

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

0

Working capital

0.04

-2.9

3.04

0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

34.34

-163.06

-312.1

5.8

EBIT growth

63.91

-129.59

-2,681.11

866.47

Net profit growth

63.11

-258.54

-583.31

866.47

View Ratios

No Record Found

Tandhan Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tandhan Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director & Director (Finance)

Ankit Jalan

Additional Whole time Director

Prachi Jalan

Additional Director

Pragati Goel

Additional Director

Giri Raj Parashar

Additional Director

Shivam Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priti Priya Singh

Registered Office

13 Prem Niwas 652 Ambedkar Rd,

Khar West,

Maharashtra - 400052

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: sanmitracommercial@ymail.com

Registrar Office

Shiv Shakti Indust,

Unit No 9 Lower Pare, 7 B J R Boricha Marg,

Mumbai-400011

Tel: 91-022-23016761

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: busicomp@vsnl.com

Summary

Sanmitra Commercial Limited was incorporated in January, 1985. The Company is incorporated with the main object to undertake Commercial Services and trading & marketing of various goods.Initially, the...
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Reports by Tandhan Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Tandhan Industries Ltd share price today?

The Tandhan Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹122.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tandhan Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tandhan Industries Ltd is ₹611.21 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tandhan Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tandhan Industries Ltd is 0 and 5.16 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tandhan Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tandhan Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tandhan Industries Ltd is ₹11 and ₹122.8 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Tandhan Industries Ltd?

Tandhan Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1016.36%, 6 Month at 734.81%, 3 Month at 200.69% and 1 Month at 45.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tandhan Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tandhan Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.94 %

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