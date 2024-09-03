Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹122.8
Prev. Close₹120.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹122.8
Day's Low₹122.8
52 Week's High₹122.8
52 Week's Low₹11
Book Value₹23.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)611.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.46
0.21
-0.04
-0.04
Net Worth
1.56
1.31
1.06
1.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
8.07
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
-7.62
0
As % of sales
0
0
94.49
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.06
0.07
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
0
Working capital
0.04
-2.9
3.04
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
34.34
-163.06
-312.1
5.8
EBIT growth
63.91
-129.59
-2,681.11
866.47
Net profit growth
63.11
-258.54
-583.31
866.47
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director & Director (Finance)
Ankit Jalan
Additional Whole time Director
Prachi Jalan
Additional Director
Pragati Goel
Additional Director
Giri Raj Parashar
Additional Director
Shivam Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priti Priya Singh
13 Prem Niwas 652 Ambedkar Rd,
Khar West,
Maharashtra - 400052
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: sanmitracommercial@ymail.com
Shiv Shakti Indust,
Unit No 9 Lower Pare, 7 B J R Boricha Marg,
Mumbai-400011
Tel: 91-022-23016761
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: busicomp@vsnl.com
Summary
Sanmitra Commercial Limited was incorporated in January, 1985. The Company is incorporated with the main object to undertake Commercial Services and trading & marketing of various goods.Initially, the...
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Reports by Tandhan Industries Ltd
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