Tandhan Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.46
0.21
-0.04
-0.04
Net Worth
1.56
1.31
1.06
1.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0.24
0.83
0.81
0.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.8
2.17
1.87
1.4
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.63
0.43
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.4
1.44
1.35
1.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.14
0.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.6
1.68
1.92
1.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.22
-0.68
-0.68
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.22
0.1
0.09
0.03
Total Assets
1.79
2.17
1.87
1.39
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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