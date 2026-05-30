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Tandhan Industries Ltd Board Meeting

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122.8
(1.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Sanmitra Commerc CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202625 May 2026
Sanmitra Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 30th May 2026 inter alia: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 along with the Audit Reports of the Statutory Auditors as required under Regulation 33(3) 2. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s. Baid & Gupta Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2026-27. 3. To consider and approve any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman.
Board Meeting18 Apr 202618 Apr 2026
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Tandhan Industries Limited (formerly known as Sanmitra Commercial Limited) (the Company), at its meeting held at the Corporate Office situated at Mouza Kashyabpur, J.L. No. 15, Kulgachia, Howrah - 711303, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Approval under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 2. Approval of Material Related Party Transactions 3. Approval of Revised Certificate under Regulation 45 4. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice 5. Appointment of agency for providing the Remote e-Voting facility: 6. Appointment of Scrutinizer
Board Meeting14 Mar 202614 Mar 2026
1. Approval for holding additional position in Subsidiary Company. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board approved that Mr. Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, shall also hold the position of Chief Financial Officer in Tandhan Polyplast Limited, a subsidiary company of the Company, in addition to his existing responsibilities in the Company. 2. Approval for holding additional position in Subsidiary Company. Further, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board approved that Ms. Priti Priya Singh, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, shall also hold the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in Tandhan Polyplast Limited, a subsidiary company of the Company, in addition to her existing responsibilities in the Company.
Board Meeting27 Feb 202624 Feb 2026
Sanmitra Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Change in the composition of the Board of Directors pursuant to the completion of the open offer process in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations 2011. Reconstitution of various Committees of the Board of the Company. Any other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board with the permission of the Chairperson. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tandhan Industries Limited (Formerly known as Sanmitra Commercial Limited) the Company in its meeting held at the Registered Office of the Company on 27th February 2026 have inter-alia considered and approved the agenda item as disclosed in the outcome. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results Sanmitra Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 and to transact any other business as may be specified in the agenda Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, 14th February 2026 at the registered office of the Company. The Board of Directors, inter alia, has: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2025, along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors thereon. 2. Took note of the Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid financial results. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)
Board Meeting7 Jan 20263 Jan 2026
Sanmitra Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Proposal for change in the name of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders and other statutory / regulatory authorities, as may be required; 2. Proposal for shifting of the Registered Office of the Company, subject to necessary approvals; and 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Wednesday, 07th January, 26, at the Registered Office of the Company, has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Change in Name of the Company 2. Shifting of Registered Office of the Company 3. Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.01.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
Sanmitra Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025; 2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report of the Auditors on Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. Copies of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202517 Oct 2025
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 17th October 2025 have approved the preferential allotment of securities.
Board Meeting5 Sep 20252 Sep 2025
Sanmitra Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025 1, considered and approved Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. 2. considered and approved Standalone Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2025)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202525 Aug 2025
Sanmitra Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the matters as detailed in the attached file. PFA ouctome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2025)
Board Meeting19 Aug 202519 Aug 2025
In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 19th August 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the matters as enclosed in the file.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Sanmitra Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Financial Results along with limited review report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025. 2. Any other item with permission of the Chair.

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